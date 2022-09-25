Recruits react to Florida State's blowout win over Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles dominated Boston College from beginning to end on Saturday night. The game might've been over but halftime but it was an important win to move the Seminoles to 4-0 ahead of a tough three-game stretch that'll feature Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and Clemson in three straight weeks.

A large number of unofficial visitors were inside Doak Campbell Stadium to witness the Seminoles' 44-14 victory while other recruits watched the game on television.

NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the performance. Buzz is building around the Seminoles with the Demon Deacons coming to town next weekend.

Check out their reactions below.

2023

Running back Michael Mitchell (Utah commit): "Great game. I. feel like watching these games are changing my mind and I feel like I would make a huge impact here at FSU at the RB POSITIONS."

Offensive lineman Lucas Simmons (FSU commit): "Great team win! Did a good job throughout the whole game in my opinion."

Defensive end Lamont Green Jr. (FSU commit): "It was an absolute beat down."

Defensive tackle KJ Sampson (FSU commit): "NEXT!!!!!"

Linebacker DeMarco Ward (FSU commit): "Great game! Defense was excellent."

2024

Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (FSU commit): "4-0. Norvell putting us back on the map. I love it, we looked great!!! So happy to be a NOLE!"

Wide receiver Camdon Frier (FSU commit): "4-0 is special. Florida State is doing big things and we are loving it at the Frier house."

Defensive back CJ Heard (FSU commit): "Impressive. This team's future is very bright."

Defensive back Fred Gaskin: "I loved what I seen tonight. I was very impressed!!"

Defensive back Ashton Hampton: "A great, dominating win in an incredible atmosphere."

Athlete Jaiden Jones: "I loved what I saw tonight. Really shows what work FSU put in on the offseason and it shows on the field. Everything from special teams to offense and defense. I loved everything."

