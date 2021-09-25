September 25, 2021
Kirk Herbstreit talks FSU and Miami on College Gameday

Which program will make their comeback first?
It hasn’t been a great start to the season for two of the “Big 3” in Florida. Miami was expected to compete for the ACC Championship and was a preseason top 15 team. A lot of pundits felt Florida State was going to improve on its past three seasons.

On Saturday, College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit chimed in on the state of the two programs. The rivalry remains strong between FSU and Miami, especially between the fanbases on social media. What he had to say won’t please one of the fan bases.

“One thing Mike Norvell has is - we’ll see if he holds on to it - his recruiting class this year is sitting there at No. 6,” Herbstreit said on College Gameday. “And go back to just that Notre Dame game from a couple weeks ago. That was passion. Like, that stadium? I haven’t seen Miami have a crowd like that in a long time. Like, Florida State, their fans, they’re there. Like, they want it. So, I feel like Florida State, with Mike Norvell, is closer to turning it around than I think Miami is. Miami, they’re facing some tough times.”

No image description

The slow starts are something both programs didn’t expect or want. But, if recruiting is the lifeblood of college football programs, FSU is ahead of its rival. If the 'Noles can get it together, win a few games, and get back to that early season passion, FSU should be able to separate themselves from the Hurricanes in the climb back to being a consistent national competitor. 

