NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU vs. Louisville

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles look to get a win in the column.

The end of September is coming up quickly and Florida State is still looking for its first win in 2021. The Seminoles will have another opportunity to get into the winning column against a talented Louisville team this Saturday in Tallahassee. It'll be head coach Mike Norvell and his team's first game in Doak Campbell Stadium since the debacle against Jacksonville State.

Once again, the 'Noles will look to show that they can battle back from a slow start in the face of adversity. To be frank, they've failed to respond since week one against Notre Dame but a win over the Cardinals could start turning everything around. Will it happen? It's possible but FSU's defense will need to show up for all four quarters. The offense will have to be more consistent as well.

Louisville enters this game fresh off of laying 42 points on UCF and starting quarterback Malik Cunningham seems to have found his rhythm. Head coach Scott Satterfield is seeing signs that his rebuild is beginning to pay off in his third season leading the program. He'll look to get the Cardinals off to a successful start in ACC play on the road.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions for FSU vs. Louisville.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

Last week was pretty disappointing. I wanted to see Florida State show up and fight against Wake Forest. Instead, the 'Noles had some negative plays early on and struggled to overcome their own missteps. It's frustrating to see the same penalities, turnovers, breakdowns, and inconsistencies through three weeks, but here we are.

It's not hard to argue that this team has played considerably worse since almost upsetting Notre Dame to begin the season. After scoring 38 points against the Irish, we've seen a total of 31 points in two games since, including a mere three in the second half (third quarter against Jacksonville State).

Roster issues and coaching decisions aside, it's just been hard to watch the product on the field. I expect this team to start turning things around at some point this year, I just don't know if it's this weekend against a hot Louisville offense. Before the panic begins, let's just remember we're only four games in, there's a lot of football left to play.

Season record: 2-1

Louisville 45, FSU 20

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This week I’m all over the place. This team is also all over the place so we’re identical heading into the weekend against Louisville. It seems like Jordan Travis may not be available to play so that possibly puts Chubba Purdy at No. 2. I’d be interested to get a look at Purdy if things aren’t going well for McKenzie Milton.

What worries me is FSU’s defense against Louisville. That’s going to be the problem in this game. I’d look at the offense to help this team but let’s be honest I can’t right now and that’s what hurts the Seminoles’ chances of winning against the Cardinals. Louisville's defense isn’t anything special nor is FSU’s offense. Not scoring in the second half last weekend and then struggling to score against JSU the week prior really hurts.

I can’t trust Florida State’s offense nor the defense so this makes Louisville an easy pick, sadly.

Season record: 2-1

Louisville 35, FSU 21

Nate Greer (@NateGreer36)

Screw it. FSU pulls it out on a last-second field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald.

Season record: 1-2

FSU 30, Louisville 28

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

I will not pick Florida State to win a game all season until they prove otherwise. Louisville isn’t good, but the Seminoles are worse. I'm expecting Malik Cunningham to go for 200 yards on the ground and 4 TDs with FSU’s horrid linebacker play.

Season record: 2-1

Louisville 44, FSU 27

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

It’s not ideal for FSU to fall to 0-4, but the Seminoles haven’t shown anything to make me think otherwise. In terms of player performance, I can see Chubba Purdy impressing if Jordan Travis can’t go. There’s a serious possibility that the ‘Noles get back on track, but I don’t trust the secondary to slow down Malik Cunningham and the Cardinals' passing game.

Season record: 1-2

Louisville 38, FSU 28

Noah Jahn (@NoahJahn05)

Both Louisville and Florida State come out slow. Cunningham makes some mistakes under pressure and things finally go the 'Noles way. Florida State squeaks out an ugly one at home behind good days from Corbin and Ward.

Season record: 0-3

FSU 21, Louisville 17

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Do I have to say anything else?

Season record: 0-3

Louisville 38, FSU 21

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

Louisville will be too much to handle for Florida State. That offense is going to kill the Seminoles.

Season record: 1-2

Louisville 42, FSU 17

Mikey Clark (@Mikeyclark01)



Louisville and Florida State start off the game pretty sloppy but eventually, things will start to click for Cunningham and his WR’s.

Season record: 1-2

Louisville 38, FSU 24

Consensus: Louisville (7-2)

