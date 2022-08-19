Lawrance Toafili Named To Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State redshirt sophomore Lawrance Toafili has been named to the Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced Thursday.

Toafili enters his third season at FSU as one of only five players in program history to score both a rushing and receiving touchdown of at least 70 yards. He has appeared in 17 games with four starts and rushed 69 times for 519 yards and three touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Toafili had a spectacular 75-yard touchdown reception at Clemson that gave the Seminoles a 13-10 lead. The St. Petersburg native recorded a 73-yard touchdown rush against Duke his freshman year as part of a career-high 117 rushing yards. Toafili led the ACC and ranked second in the NCAA with an average of 9.62 yards per carry in 2020.

The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award is presented by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, which honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. The Hall of Fame is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawai’i. Five finalists for this year’s award will be revealed on December 1, with the winner announced December 15.

