Former Florida State defensive backs lands in Big Ten

Rosters are all but set across the country with the 2022 college football season set to kick off in less than three weeks. However, there are still a few spots remaining and teams are looking to the transfer portal to get up to the 85-man scholarship limit.

Florida State took advantage of the portal recently, adding former Jacksonville State defensive back Malik Feaster to its roster. The Seminoles are projected to have one scholarship remaining.

A former Seminole has also recently found a new home. On Monday, the University of Nebraska announced that graduate transfer defensive back Brandon Moore was joining the program. Moore has one season of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2021 season.

The Florida native announced he was transferring to Florida State from UCF in January 2021. He joined the Seminoles alongside his former teammate and quarterback, McKenzie Milton. Moore participated in spring practice with the program as he worked his way back from a serious knee injury. He was expected to contribute in a reserve role last year before leaving the program in the weeks prior to the beginning of the season.

Prior to his time in Tallahassee, Moore spent four seasons at UCF. Moore played in 29 games with 20 starts, recording 77 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 21 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery with the Knights. He missed the majority of 2019 and 2020 due to injury.

He was one of the first players to commit to head coach Scott Frost in 2017. The two will reunite at Nebraska.

