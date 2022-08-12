Former Florida State quarterback commitment makes pledge to SEC program

The quarterback dominoes have not fallen in Florida State’s favor to this point in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Three-star signal-caller Chris Parson backed off his longtime pledge to the Seminoles in July. It became apparent in late May that Parson and his camp weren’t thrilled when the coaching staff elected to pursue a second quarterback in the class.

The Mississippi native took an unofficial visit to Mississippi State and an official visit to SMU in June. He returned to Starkville shortly after decommitting from Florida State. On Friday, Parson announced his collegiate decision for the second time.

Moments ago, Parson committed to the Bulldogs over SMU, Virginia Tech, and TCU live on 247Sports’ Youtube channel. The decision means that he’ll play in his home state and at the college where both of his parents went to school.

Following the parting of ways with Parson, the Seminoles turned their attention to Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins. Over the last few weeks, Glenn committed to Ohio State and Collins committed to LSU.

As of now, there aren’t any other offers out at the position in the 2023 class that were extended by current quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. The board should be expanding in the near future but it’ll be intriguing to see the direction that the coaching staff takes. The top signal-callers in the class are locked up. If the Seminoles want one, they’ll have to flip that prospect from another program.

Three 2023 quarterbacks threw for the coaching staff during the Seminole Showcase. The majority of the attention was on Kasen Weisman and Ryan Browne. Coming out of the event, an offer is not imminent for either prospect. Weisman recently pledged his services to Kansas.

There is a significant need to land one quarterback, if not two, with the possibility that veteran Jordan Travis elects to move to the next level. That would leave Florida State with two scholarship signal-callers, redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker and true freshman AJ Duffy.

