LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles at Louisville Cardinals

The Florida State Seminoles are set for a Friday night matchup with the Louisville Cardinals on the road. The Seminoles will be opening up conference play away from home following a BYE week, the first true road game for the team this season. This will be the first home game for the Cardinals in 2022 after back to back road tilts to begin the season.

The Seminoles are coming off a much-needed week off following a physical victory over LSU. The team is expected to be close to full-heath entering the game against the Cardinals. Louisville came away with a gritty victory at UCF last Friday. Quarterback Malik Cunningham leads an offense that has disappointed thus far but could explode at any moment. On the other side, quarterback Jordan Travis will look to win his first game in Louisville since transferring to Florida State.

We'll be monitoring a couple of different things pregame. On Florida State's side, we'll be looking out to see if defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and a few other Seminoles re available for this one.

PREGAME:

— Linebacker Amari Gainer, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, and wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. are expected to remain out for Florida State.

— It appears that Florida State star defensive lineman Fabien Lovett will be unable to play tonight. That means Jarrett Jackson, Malcolm Ray, and Joshua Farmer will be stepping up in his place alongside veteran Robert Cooper. This is certainly a loss for the Seminoles but they have the depth in place to mitigate it.

— Louisville running back Jalen Mitchell is out tonight. Mitchell is one of the primary backups to starter, Tiyon Evans. All other players for the Cardinals are available for the game against the Seminoles.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Dillan Gibbons, Robert Cooper, Dennis Briggs, and Wyatt Rectors are the captains for Florida State.

— The Seminoles win the toss and elect to defer. Florida State will kick off to Louisville.

— Holding on Louisville on the opening kick. Cardinals begin their first posession at their own 11.

— Louisville goes play-action but linebacker Kalen DeLoach pressures Cunningham to force a bad throw.

— Malcolm Ray and Robert Cooper bring down Jawhar Jordan following a gain of five to bring up third down.

— Renaro Green sticks Marshon Ford to force a three and out.

— Florida State takes over at its own 39 following a 42-yard punt that went out of bounds.

— The Seminoles go play-action on the first play and Jordan Travis hits tight end Cam McDonald for a 41-yard gain up the left sideline.

— Travis flips out a pass to Treshaun Ward but it goes for a loss. Third and long coming up for the offense.

— Louisville brings pressure and Travis escapes. He throws out to Johnny Wilson and its brought down inside the five. First and goal.

— Play-action again and Travis hits a wide-open Preston Daniel for a TOUCHDOWN.

— The extra point from Ryan Fitzgerald is good. Florida State leads 7-0 with 11:01 remaining in the first quarter.

— Ryan Fitzgerald's kickoff goes for a touchback. Louisville is back in action at its own 25.

— Cunningham finds Dee Wiggins for 20 yards. Jarrian Jones gave too much space on the play.

— Robert Cooper makes his second tackle of the night on Jordan.

— Left tackle Trevor Reid is down and being assisted to for the Cardinals. 2nd and 5 following the injury timeout.

— Jawhar Jordan finds room to the right and picks up a few extra yards after a missed tackle from Jarrian Jones. Louisville is inside the FSU 40.

— Pass-interference on Renardo Green in the end zone that prevented a touchdown. Louisville moves into the red zone.

— Linebacker Tatum Bethune is down on the field. He walks off under his own power.

— Jammie Robinson misses a tackle and Cunningham runs into the end zone. Louisville ties it at 7 with 8:28 remaining in the first quarter.

— Sam McCall takes a massive hit but he stays up to get Florida State to the 20 on the kick off return.

— Travis throws out to Mycah Pittman for a gain of seven yards.

— False start on Trey Benson. Pushes Florida State back to 2nd and 8.

— Travis hits Johnny Wilson on a post route for 23 yards and a first down.

— Wide receiver Darion Williamson goes down for a loss on a jet sweep to bring up 3rd and 8.

— Travis stays patient in the pocket and hits Ontaria Wilson on the sideline for first down.

— Third and short coming up for the Seminoles in the red zone.

— Travis can't convert and the field goal team is coming out.

— Ryan Fitzgerald's kick is wide right and Louisville is back in action at its own 27.

— Cunningham goes back shoulder and connects with Tyler Hudson on the sideline.

— Jones nearly picks off Cunningham but it'll be second down.

— Kevin Knowles loses his man and Louisville takes advantage of it for another big play.

— Louisville's Dee Wiggins is down following the play.

— Cunningham scrambles into the red zone.

— 3rd and 5 coming up for the Cardinals.

— Cunningham hits Trevion Cooley for a touchdown. Louisville goes in front 14-7 with 1:23 remianing in the first quarter.

— Touchback. Florida State begins the posession at its own 25.

— Treshaun Ward finds some room up the middle on first down to set up second and short.

— Ward follows Dillan Gibbons and Robert Scott and hits a hole for 46 yards up the right side.

— Travis throws to the corner of the end zone and hits wide receiver Malik McClain for a TOUCHDOWN.

— The extra point is good and Florida State ties things up at 14. 15 seconds left in the quarter.

