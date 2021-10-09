    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina Tar Heels

    The Seminoles look to keep the momentum rolling on the road against the Tar Heels.
    Author:

    The Florida State Seminoles hit the road to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles finally earned a victory last weekend against Syracuse. They will be looking for another first today, head coach Mike Norvell has not won a road game during his tenure in Tallahassee (0-5). One thing that could play in FSU's favor is the weather, it's been raining in Chapel Hill since last night and that could continue into the game.

    READ MORE: QB commit AJ Duffy "locked in all the way" with Florida State

    Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell is one of the best signal-callers in the country. He's thrown 14 touchdowns to four interceptions. However, North Carolina's weakness on offense is its offensive line and running game. The five men up front have been consistently banged up through the first five games. That's an area Florida State's defense could take advantage of with talents like Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, Fabien Lovett, and Robert Cooper.

    READ MORE: Wide receiver with ties to FSU staff member enters Transfer Portal

    NoleGameday will be providing live updates throughout the day on NoleGameday.com and our Twitter.

    PREGAME:

    - Florida State will wear all white while North Carolina will don its traditional blue top and white pants. 

    - The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 eastern time on ESPN. The Seminoles are 17.5-point underdogs and the Over/Under is 64.5.

    - Take a look at Florida State's depth chart here. Jordan Travis is expected to start at quarterback.

    - The current weather forecast shows a 15% chance of rain at 3:00. It'll be 68 degrees with 7 MPH winds. 

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina Tar Heels

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    Football

