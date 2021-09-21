Former Florida State quarterback offers thoughts on Mike Norvell

The Seminoles are 0-3 for the first time in 45 years and the entire college football world is sharing their opinions on head coach Mike Norvell. Former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell discussed his thoughts on Norvell during the latest episode of the 'Cover 3 Podcast' on Tuesday.

While some believe it's time for the program to make another coaching change, Kannell is preaching patience.

“I thought last year was going to be Mike Norvell’s biggest coaching challenge of his career,” Kanell said on the Cover 3 Podcast. “I think it’s going to be this year. I think his biggest challenge is going to be two things. One is going to be keeping this team invested to get effort every single week. Then it’s also going to be maintaining his recruiting class and keeping them from bailing on a program that looks like it’s coming apart at the seams."

"I feel like my job from the outside is to keep everybody from jumping off the Mike Norvell ship," Kanell continued. "It’s way too early to try to do that. I’ve already seen some dissension out there between the fans. … We do not want a rotating door of coaches going through Tallahassee. We can’t afford it. Every time you do that, you set it back.”

Florida State lost to Wake Forest on the road last weekend, dropping Norvell's record to 3-9 during his time in Tallahassee. Obviously, there is a lot of frustration amongst the fanbase but it's always been clear that this was a rebuild rather than a reload.

“This is a foundational year for Mike Norvell that has taken some hits to that foundation. Now he has to make sure it doesn’t come crumbling down on him.”

The Seminoles will look to earn their first win of the season on Saturday against Louisville. It's important to have a good showing and prove that all is not lost, particularly, with an elite recruiting class waiting in the wings.