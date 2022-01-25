'Noles Place Four on All-ACC Academic Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Four Florida State football players – kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and offensive linemen Robert Scott Jr, Dillan Gibbons and Devontay Love-Taylor – were named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team Tuesday. It is the first such recognition for Fitzgerald, Gibbons and Love-Taylor, while Scott was also named to the All-ACC Academic Team in 2020.

Fitzgerald, from Coolidge, Georgia, was FSU’s starting placekicker for all 12 games in 2021 and is working toward his accounting and risk management degree. He made 10-of-13 field goals, including a walk-off 34-yarder in Florida State’s 33-30 win over Syracuse. He scored a career-high 11 points twice, against UMass and Miami, and his three field goals against the Hurricanes set a career high.

Scott, Gibbons and Love-Taylor combined to make 31 starts on the offensive line. The Seminoles broke the 200-yard rushing mark in six games and had a 100-yard rusher in seven games. Against North Carolina, when Gibbons was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, quarterback Jordan Travis ran for a career-high 121 yards and accounted for all five touchdowns in FSU’s 35-25 win. Against UMass, FSU ran for 365 yards, the most since 2016.

Scott is working towards his degree in social science, while Gibbons is earning his Masters in Business Administration. Love-Taylor completed his college career in 2021 while completing his Masters in criminology.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

