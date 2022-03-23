Observations from Florida State's 5th spring practice

We are officially back in the groove into spring camp and the Tallahassee weather welcomed us all with a gorgeous sunny 80 degrees, perfect for some football and the pads to be cracking.

I hope everyone had a fantastic spring break and enjoyed some time off if able to but now it's time to get back into the biggest spring camp in Mike Norvell's tenure at Florida State. Let's get after it.

The practice began with a team period (11 on 11) and we got to see the threat defensive end Jared Verse brings in both pass rush and run game defense. In this play, Jared Verse kept his edge and turned inside to blow up a running play. Verse overall on the day was everywhere. He's getting better and better. No. 5 is going to be a problem for the remainder of the camp.

One of the freshman stars from the beginning of camp has been offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson and once again on Tuesday he was making plays. He's still learning and offensive line coach Alex Atkins is in his ear quite a bit but you can see the potential the 6'5, 285-pound big man has. FSU's official roster has him listed at 285 pounds right now but wouldn't be shocked to see that update to over 300+ after spring. He's a unit and is hard to push back. Solid day for the freshman in a lot of competitive battles.

I need to give credit to a certain position group and that's the running back room. On Tuesday, everyone at the position had impressive plays. From Treshaun Ward's shiftiness, Trey Benson blowing one open, Lawrance Toafili streaming down the sideline, Rodney Hill exploding for big gains, and CJ Campbell using his size to take on defenders, you can see this unit starting to get into their rhythm. Really impressive practice from the guys in the backfield.

Another offensive group that had flashes throughout the entire 2.5-hour practice was the veteran wide receiver room. Malik McClain, Ontaria Wilson, and Ja'Khi Douglas were consistent all day making big-time grabs. You can see quarterback Jordan Travis and the chemistry he has with these guys has its advantage. The catch of the day came from Douglas making a leaping grab off of his back foot putting himself vulnerable in the air but was still able to haul it in and stay in bounds for a 20+ yard gain. The staff made sure to show him some love with Norvell racing over to him celebrating but making sure he got ready for the next play.

I want to mention freshman quarterback AJ Duffy having a bit of a slower start to the day but really picking it up at the end of practice. Duffy has been spending a lot of time with veteran Travis learning from him and listening to his advice. Today in team drills you could see him starting to understand more of his reads and make some explosive throws for big gains. Near the end of practice, the freshman QB connected deep with wide receiver Deuce Spann for one of the largest throws of the day for a 50+ yard gain. Most likely Duffy's biggest play of spring camp. We'll keep an eye on No. 10's development behind center.

Lastly, it's time to talk about transfer defensive back Greedy Vance. The secondary product isn't the biggest guy in the DB room but man, he has that chippy energy that is leading to him making highlight plays. He likes to get in your ear and let you know he came away with the win on the rep. Vance on Tuesday recorded an interception on a competitive battle for the ball, stayed in bounds, and then took it back which would have been for six in a real game scenario. Vance is clicking with this team too on the sideline making sure players are ready in the right spots and may end up being a leader after this camp.

Down below are a few names I listed who impressed me during Tuesday's practice. See you on Thursday when Florida State has their sixth and final practice before scrimmages begin.

