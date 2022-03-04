Projecting Florida State’s Defensive Depth-Chart (Pre-Spring practice)

The Florida State defense had a much better year in 2021 than the previous one. In 2020, Florida State ranked 108th in total defense; compared to 66th in 2021. The modest 66th ranking is anything but elite. But the defense was clearly improved in 2021. Thanks to transfer phenoms like Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas and Jammie Robinson, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller was able to turn a god-awful unit, into a serviceable defense by the season’s end.

However, as we head into spring practice, the big question surrounding the defense will be how they go about replacing the likes of Keir Thomas and Jermaine Johnson. The transfer bookends accounted for 18 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in 2021. It will be next to impossible to replicate that kind of production this season.

That said, Florida State was able to land some big-time players (via the transfer portal) who look to contribute immediately. Let’s take a look at my projected defensive depth-chart as we head into spring-practice.

Defensive End/ Edge

- Jared Verse

- Derrick McLendon

- Dennis Briggs Jr.

- Quashon Fuller

Albany transfer, Jared Verse, was the most highly touted of all the transfer players in this past signing class. As such, the former FCS All-American has basically been deemed the “heir apparent” to Jermaine Johnson by fans and media alike. I don’t expect him to have quite the same impact as Johnson, but I do think Verse is a day one guy who has potential to make a difference in 2022. Plus, he has a few years of eligibility remaining. I believe Jared Verse will have established himself by the end of spring.

Defensive End/FOX

- Derrick McLendon

- Dennis Briggs Jr.

- Quashon Fuller

The second defensive end spot will be a fun battle to monitor throughout spring. Simply because there will be so many guys vying for reps. Derrick McLendon produced in limited time last season. Veteran players Dennis Briggs Jr. and Quashon Fuller can both play multiple positions along the defensive front. The staff seems high on Byron Turner as well. And if you’re really in a pinch, Amari Gainer has proven himself as a capable edge player. Coach Fuller will have plenty of options on the edge this spring; it will be interesting to see who emerges.

Defensive Tackle

- Robert Cooper/Fabien Lovett

- Malcolm Ray

- Joshua Farmer

Florida State may have lost major production out on the edge, but they were able to retain critical interior linemen Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett. If these two can stay healthy, they should form one of the better interior line tandems in the conference. Malcolm Ray flashed at points last year, so I am expecting a jump from him this spring. After Ray you have young Joshua Farmer. Farmer's development will be critical for defensive line depth because after him, there are a bunch of young and inexperienced players who have yet to prove themselves.

Mike (Middle) Linebacker

- D.J. Lundy

- Tatum Bethune

- Stephen Dix Jr.

Tatum Bethune may wind up being the most impactful of all the 2021 transfer signees. Bethune was a tackling machine at UCF and is exactly what FSU has been lacking on defense. It may take some time for Bethune to learn the scheme, but I fully expect him to establish himself as the alpha amongst the linebackers. D.J. Lundy will probably start the spring off with the first team, but once Bethune picks things up, it won’t take long. Lundy proved his worth as a run stopper in 2021, so there is definitely a place for him in the rotation. Stephen Dix Jr. looks like he could play linebacker for just about any school in the country, but for some reason, things just have not clicked for him yet. This will be a critical spring for Dix as he will look to reestablish himself within the rotation.

Will (Weak side) Linebacker

- Kalen DeLoach

- D.J. Lundy

- Amari Gainer

Kalen DeLoach had an exceptional 2021 season. He took huge leaps forward as a player and turned into one of Florida State’s better defenders. He still has plenty of room to grow and develop but should be firmly entrenched as the starter throughout spring practice. Amari Gainer is an interesting player. Like Stephen Dix Jr., Gainer looks 100% the part of a Division-I linebacker. He has flashed at times during his career but has failed to become an every-down player. His ability to rush the passer makes him an intriguing option as a third-down specialist, and the staff clearly wants to get him on the field. It will be interesting to see how he is used.

Field Cornerback

- Jarvis Brownlee

- Greedy Vance

- Kevin Knowles

Jarvis Brownlee had an up and down season in 2021 but was playing his best ball towards the end of the season. I imagine he will be listed as the starter headed into spring. Kevin Knowles seemed to find his rhythm late last season as well at the nickel-back. However, I would not be surprised to see him get some reps at one of the outside corner spots. Louisville transfer, Greedy Vance, will also look to crack the lineup at a multitude of positions. Vance is relatively undersized but is extremely versatile. Adam Fuller showed us last season that he is not afraid to move guys around to find a winning combination. The versatility of Vance will be a welcomed addition to the secondary.

Boundary Cornerback

- Omarion Cooper

- Travis Jay/Jarrian Jones

Other than Jammie Robinson, Omarion Cooper is probably your most proven player in the secondary. A bit of a revelation in 2021, Cooper only started three games last season, but made huge contributions in limited time. He grabbed critical interceptions against Miami and Clemson and showed great coverage skills against their best receivers. Barring injury or set-back, Cooper should be firmly entrenched as the starter throughout spring. Behind Cooper will be veteran players Jarrian Jones and Travis Jay.

Jones has played all over the secondary during his time as a Seminole and has become a serviceable part of the rotation. Travis Jay has played multiple spots as well. Unfortunately for him, it is because he has yet to find a position to call “home.” Unfortunate is the only way I can describe the former five-star’s career at Florida State. Whether it be injuries, academics, positions changes or other, Travis Jay just has not been able to put it all together during his time in Tallahassee. Which is again, unfortunate, because the ability and athleticism is obviously there.

Hopefully Jay can figure something out this spring, because this really feels like his last chance to make an impact, at least at Florida State.

Nickelback

- Kevin Knowles

- Greedy Vance

- Azareye’h Thomas

Nickelback (or slot corner) was a rotating door of players at times last season. Seems like just about every able-bodied defensive back got a shot at nickel in 2021. But it was Kevin Knowles who looked to have finally secured the spot. He will be a starter to begin spring more than likely. Coach Fuller will probably experiment with Greedy Vance here as well, especially in obvious passing downs. I also expect true freshman, Azareye’h Thomas to get some run at nickel this spring. A late addition to the 2021 signing class, Thomas has the requisite size and skill to be big-time corner. He will have to adjust to the college game like every other freshman, but I am expecting him to push for playing time early.

Strong Safety/BUCK

- Akeem Dent

- Sidney Williams/Shyheim Brown

Akeem Dent seemed to figure some things out in towards the end 2021. The former blue-chip recruit has played just about every position in the secondary but seemed to finally settle in at safety. Hopefully he continues to trend upward this spring. Sidney Williams had some good moments last season but was far too inconsistent to garner starter’s reps. Shyheim Brown seems to be a staff favorite; they talk about him endlessly. Don’t be surprised if Brown plays multiple positions this spring in an effort to get him on the field.

Free Safety

- Jammie Robinson

- Renardo Green

- Jarques McClellion/ Sam McCall

Besides the two bookends (Thomas & Johnson), Jammie Robinson was Florida State’s best defender in 2021. Just an absolute ball-hawk in the defensive backfield. He will be asked to play multiple positions in 2022, so creating depth behind Robinson is paramount. You would like to see more development from the likes of Jarques McClellion and Renardo Green. Both have been ok players in their time at FSU but again, finding consistency in the secondary has been the issue. If the veterans don’t take a step forward, do not be surprised to see the freshman Same McCall get some looks early. McCall is an athletic freak and has the skills to play both safety and corner. If he can learn the system, he can contribute early.