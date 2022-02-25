Top 2023 running back set to visit Florida State in March

The Seminoles will get one of their top targets on campus in the near future.

Florida State is aiming to get a ton of talented recruits across multiple classes on campus throughout the offseason. The biggest date to this point of 2022 will be on Saturday, March 5, when the Seminoles begin spring practice and are hosting a junior day. As of now, over 50 recruits have confirmed their intentions to make it in on that date.

One of the top targets for the coaching staff in the entire 2023 class is running back Cedric Baxter Jr, who was previously committed to Florida State before backing off of that pledge in April 2021. Since then, his recruitment has exploded and Baxter Jr. has offers from basically every school in the country.

It's imperative for the Seminoles to get the Florida native back on campus early this spring and that's exactly what they'll be doing in March. Baxter Jr. won't be able to come in on March 5 because he'll be in Los Angeles at USC. However, he informed NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis that he'll take an unofficial visit to Tallahassee on Wednesday, March 9.

Coincidentally, that's the same day that Florida State will be holding a spring practice. Baxter Jr. will likely get to view the practice, visit the campus, and spend time with the coaching staff.

According to 247Sports, Baxter Jr. is ranked as the No. 72 overall prospect and the No. 4 running back in the 2023 class. He was terrific as a junior, recording 199 carries for 1651 yards and 22 touchdowns.

