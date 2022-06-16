Ranking the strongest position groups for FSU heading into 2022

Which position group is the strongest for Florida State heading into the fall?

In head coach Mike Norvell’s third season at the helm, Florida State is searching for its first season above .500 since 2017.

With fall camp on the horizon, a portion of the roster will naturally separate themselves from the pack and establish the depth chart order. Here are three of the strongest position units on the Seminoles.

1. Defensive Tackle

Florida State has both starters returning in redshirt junior Fabien Lovett and redshirt senior Robert Cooper. The pair combined for 67 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2021. Although they’re relied on more in stopping the run and stuffing interior gaps, two or three more sacks from Lovett and Cooper could make a real difference next season.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has two proven veterans in Cooper and Lovett but doesn’t lack talent behind them, starting with redshirt sophomore Malcolm Ray. In 2021, Ray produced through 10 games by recording 24 tackles (5.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks. Ray is a disruptor and earned two starts last season in Lovett’s absence and should be a quality player along the defensive line.

Redshirt junior Jarrett Jackson figures to be a key rotational piece in his third year at FSU after showing improvement in the spring. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 297-pounds, Jarrett has the athletic tools to be a force in the middle. He finished 2021 with 16 tackles (1.5 for loss) and 0.5 sacks and could see those numbers increase with more playing time in 2022.

The final name that could play a key role in this unit is redshirt freshman Joshua Farmer. The Port St. Joe, Florida, native was a member of the 2021 recruiting class but maintained his redshirt by playing in four games last season. He’s benefited from the ‘Noles weight training program and could be a breakout player on the line.

2. Running Back

The Seminoles have multiple backs who excel at different things, which fits what Norvell wants to do with his rotation and committee approach.

Redshirt sophomore Treshaun Ward returns to the room after finishing 2021 with 746 total yards and five touchdowns. Another returnee, redshirt sophomore Lawrance Toafili, is back and has shown explosiveness as a runner and receiver out of the backfield through his first two seasons. With Jashaun Corbin moving on to the NFL, Ward and Toafili will be trusted more and asked to carry more of a workload.

Norvell added redshirt sophomore and Oregon transfer Trey Benson through the transfer portal this offseason. Benson rushed for 77 yards in the spring game and has been gaining steam as one of the players to emerge in fall camp. If Benson stays healthy, he’ll provide the group with powerful running between the tackles but also has the ability to use his speed on the outside.

If he has a strong fall camp, Benson could position himself into taking the first snaps out of the backfield against Duquesne on Aug. 27.'

The group’s depth took a bit of a hit with D.J. Williams leaving, but the top three players have the talent to produce the best rushing season for the ‘Noles in years.

3. Safety

Fuller has a variety of defensive backs that are jockeying for position at cornerback, but the top two safeties are clear with redshirt juniors Jammie Robinson II and Akeem Dent.

In his first season in Tallahassee, Robinson became a premier player on the field and leader in the program, He tallied a career-high 84 tackles (seven for loss) and added four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Dent also set a career-high in tackles with 44 and finished with one interception and four pass breakups. Norvell had high praise for Dent as he heads into his third year in this defensive scheme.

Redshirt sophomore Sidney Williams and redshirt senior Jarques McClellion are the other two players expected to contribute behind Dent and Robinson. In 14 career games, Williams has made four starts, all of which came in 2021. He accumulated 32 tackles, one interception and three backups. He'll find plenty of time on the field even if he's not listed as a starter in the depth chart.

Mcclellionis, who registered a career-high eight tackles against Boston College last season, brings more experience to the group after his career at Arkansas prior to FSU.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



