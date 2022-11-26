RECAP: Seminoles overcome halftime deficit to snap losing streak to Gators, win regular-season finale

Everything had been going No. 16 Florida State's (9-3, 5-3 ACC) way over the past month entering Friday night's contest with the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC). That's what made it so surprising as the Seminoles got off to a slow start against their bitter rival due to a combination of turnovers, defensive miscommunications, and drops.

Give credit to the short-handed Gators, who showed up in Tallahassee ready to battle instead of lying down despite missing five scholarship wide receivers, starting safety Rashad Torrence II, and star linebacker Ventrell Miller (for the first half). Regardless of the adversity, Florida State was able to overcome it in the second half on the way to a 45-38 victory.

The triumph marked the Seminoles' ninth win of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak to the Gators that dated back to 2018. Florida State finally shook the proverbial monkey off its back - taking down the team that ended its bowl streak in 2018 and also held the 'Noles out of the postseason last year with an interim head coach

More importantly, the win over the Gators marks the first time that Florida State has swept the state since 2016 and keeps the opportunity for a ten-win season alive. Norvell is now 1-1 against Florida and 2-1 against Miami, something that will put a smile on the face of Seminole fans.

Florida won the coin toss and elected to defer until the second half - giving the Seminoles the ball first.

Following a touchback on the opening kickoff, Florida State's offense took the field looking to gain early momentum. Instead, it was the Gators who would throw the first punch. Facing a 3rd and 10, quarterback Jordan Travis found wide receiver Ontaria Wilson over the middle. The redshirt senior tried to fight for extra yards but lost the ball and Florida quickly recovered.

In a blink, the Gators had the football near midfield. However, Florida State's defense was up for the challenge. Quarterback Anthony Richardson attempted to scramble on third and long but was brought down by cornerback Kevin Knowles short of the line to gain. Florida kept the offense on the field and tried to confuse the Seminoles by motioning over two tight ends and pitching to the backside. Defensive end Jared Verse and linebacker Tatum Bethune were right there for a stop to force a turnover on downs.

Feeling the momentum, Florida State's offense struck quickly for the first points of the night. Running back Trey Benson sprinted up the left side and laid a vicious stiff arm on safety Kamari Wilson on a 45-yard run. Benson got the ball again on the next play and easily cut up into the end zone for a touchdown as the Seminoles took a 7-0 lead.

Florida wasted no time in responding with a score of its own. Linebacker Brendan Gant missed a tackle on the ensuing kickoff return and running back Trevor Ettienne cut up the sideline for a 48-yard bring back. On the first play of the drive, Richardson threw deep to a wide-open Ricky Pearsall for a 52-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Facing pressure, the Seminoles continued to be a little erratic in the opening quarterback. Travis guided the offense into enemy territory with back to back completions to wide receiver Kentron Poitier and tight end Cam McDonald before scrambling for a conversion himself.

Inside the Gator 40, Travis went deep but the ball went through Johnny Wilson's hands. Running back Lawrance Toafili was brought down for a loss of two before Travis' pass fell incomplete. Tasked with attempting a long field goal or going for it on 4th and 12 - Norvell kept the offense on the field but they failed to convert, turning the ball over on downs.

Florida stayed hot on offense against a sluggish Florida State defense. Running back Montrell Johnson hit the left side for 22 yards and a first down. Richardson went down following a scramble and was replaced by backup quarterback Jalen Kitna for a couple of plays before returning. He ended up throwing out to an open Jonathan Odom off play-action for a touchdown to give the Gators a 14-7 lead with 4:06 remaining in the first quarter.

The Seminoles went right back to work following a touchback. Facing a 3rd and 5, Travis delivered a deep shot to Johnny Wilson on the right side for 25 yards. He connected with Poitier for 15 yards before utilizing his legs for a vintage scramble up the left. Travis exploded for 29 yards and a touchdown - making it clear we were going to get some points on both sides on Friday night.

At the end of the opening quarter, the game was tied at 14 with the Seminoles holding a 197-142 edge in total yards of offense. Florida State opened up the second frame by forcing a turnover.

Cornerback Jarrian Jones stepped in front of a wide receiver and picked off Richardson to give the 'Noles the ball right back.

The offense gave itself a chance to score yet again. The Gators committed a pass-interference penalty on third down to give Florida State a free conversion. Facing another third down, running back Lawrance Toafili went up the middle to get into the red zone. Travis was smart to avoid a sack but his pass bounced off McDonald's hands on third and long. FSU brought out the field goal unit but Ryan Fitzgerald was wide left from 37 yards out.

It looked like the Seminoles would force a three-and-out after Florida committed a less-than-ideal false start on third and short. Instead, Richardson hit Pearsall over the middle for 32 yards, who freed himself up from Jammie Robinson. Richardson and Pearsall connected for their second touchdown of the night on the very next play. Florida took the lead back, 21-14, with 9:25 to play in the half.

Florida State continued to answer the Gators' offensive attack. Travis dumped off a touch pass to Benson for 34 yards to get into enemy territory. That's when the redshirt junior decided to take over himself. Florida brought a blitz on 3rd and 10 and multiple defenders were in Travis' face. Instead of being sacked, he avoided four players while cutting up the right side and going down at the 1. Travis got in for his second rushing touchdown on the next play.

The Gators stuck with a running attack that gave the Seminoles trouble as Johnson started the next drive with two first downs on three runs. Florida State forced Florida into a 3rd and 7 but Trevor Etienne powered up the middle for a conversion on the ground. The defense finally stood tall but not before UF got into field goal range and converted on a 41-yarder with 42 seconds remaining in the half.

FSU was unable to answer on its final possession before the break and entered the intermission trailing, 24-21. The 24 points marked the most that the Seminoles had surrendered in the opening half all year. Despite holding a 299-281 edge in total yards of offense, big plays and a 5/7 mark on third down kept the Gators slightly in front.

Needing to strike fast out of the break, the Seminoles brought some energy as the third quarter began. Fitzgerald was replaced as the kickoff specialist with true freshman Mac Chiumento taking over duties. Following a touchback, the defense swiftly forced the Gators into a three and out and their first punt of the night.

Florida State took over at its own 20. Two runs from Benson put the offense into a 3rd and 7 but Travis was able to deliver to Pittman for a first down. A roughing the passer penalty extended the drive near midfield. Benson converted on a third and short but the Seminoles suddenly found themselves facing a fourth and two at the Florida 32. Travis pump-faked to the outside before scrambling for the conversion himself. Three consecutive incompletions forced the offense to settle for a field goal. Fitzgerald redeemed himself by connecting from 46 yards out to tie the game at 24 with 8:53 remaining in the quarter.

The defense pounced out the Gators yet again as cornerback Jarrian Jones broke emphatically broke up a deep pass. Safety Shyheim Brown and defensive end Derrick McLendon combined for a sack on third down to force a second consecutive punt by Florida.

Florida State's offense sensed the momentum and for a quick shot. Travis went deep to Malik McClain for 44-yards to put the offense into the red zone. He made another ridiculous scramble after avoiding a sack and hitting the left side before going down at the 1. The Seminoles scored a touchdown to re-take the lead on a weakside pitch to Benson for his second touchdown of the night.

Once again, the Seminoles' defense stood tall as they forced another three and out. Brown was in perfect position to force an incompletion as he contacted a wide receiver right as the ball arrived. Pittman returned the punt for ten yards and a late hit out of bounds moved the ball up even further.

On the first play from scrimmage, Travis connected with a wide-open McDonald, who broke linebacker Ventrell Miller's ankles, for 31 yards. Defensive holding in the end zone moved the Seminoles even closer before Travis hit Poitier for a score to increase the advantage to 38-24 with 2:28 to play in the third quarter.

The Gators got the ball back following a touchback and Etienne found 35 yards to the right side. Brown deflected a deep ball but Richardson was able to fight for a first down on third and long. Linebacker DJ Lundy and Verse brought down Richardson to bring up 3rd and 12 as the fourth quarter began. Offsides moved the Gators closer before he converted on fourth and short. Johnson ended the drive by leaping in traffic and barely breaking the plane. FSU still held the lead, 38-31, with 10:35 remaining in the game.

Florida State's offense was stifled by Florida on the next possession. Travis overthrew a ball to Toafili that would've been a touchdown before getting strip-sacked on third down. The Seminoles thankfully recovered but were forced to punt as the Gators took over at midfield.

Florida struck back quickly to tie the game. The Gators used two runs from Etienne to make it 3rd and 5. Etienne got the ball once again and went up the middle untouched for a score that made it 38 a piece with 7:41 on the clock.

In need of a response, the Seminoles had an answer drawn up. Travis connected on a crucial play on the sideline to Johnny Wilson for 18 yards and a conversion on third down. It looked like the redshirt junior had done it again on the ground with a 25-yard run but the play was overturned. This time, Benson got the rock and bounced outside for another first down. Benson got another opportunity on the next play and cut to the opposite side while powering in for a touchdown. Florida State had retaken a 45-38 lead with 4:06 remaining.

The Gators would have one final opportunity for an offensive drive. An Illegal block took away a run on 1st down and made it 1st and 11 for Florida at its own 24. Richardson scrambled for a conversion on third down but holding brought the play back to 3rd and 18. An incomplete pass made it 4th and 18 with a chance to end the game. Instead, safety Jarques McClellion was called for pass interference and UF got an automatic first down.

Richardson connected with Odom for 21 yards before running for a first down himself. He tried to keep it again but was brought down by Verse - forcing the Gators to burn their final timeout with 1:00 on the clock.

Florida State was able to hold on 4th and 12 thanks to a blitz, giving the Seminoles the ball back with 46 seconds remaining and the victory

The Seminoles finished with 497 yards of total offense, including 227 yards on the ground and 270 yards through the air. Travis finished 13/30 for 270 yards and one score while running 15 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Trey Benson recorded a team-high 111 yards and three touchdowns on the ground,

Defensively, FSU limited Florida to 460 yards of total offense, including 190 yards through the air and 262 yards on the ground. Linebacker Tatum Bethune led the team with 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. Safety Jammie Robinson added 10 tackles of his own.

Florida State will play in its first bowl game since 2019 in a few weeks.

