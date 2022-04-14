Redshirt freshman defensive back enters transfer portal

A second player from the 2021 class is weighing his options to transfer from Florida State.

The spring is over for Florida State and with the summer coming up, the team still has decisions that need to be made to get the team to the 85-scholarship limit.

On Thursday afternoon, it was reported by multiple outlets that redshirt freshman defensive back Hunter Washington has elected to enter the transfer portal. Washington redshirted in 2021 during his true freshman season, meaning he'll have four years to play four at his next stop.

In a season where fellow true freshman defensive backs Kevin Knowles and Omarion Cooper showed that they have promising futures, Washington was limited to trying to make his mark in practice. Following the fall, he was named the Special Teams Scout Player of the Year. He appeared in just one game, backup duty against UMass, and recorded no statistics.

This spring, two more true freshmen, Sam McCall and Azareye'h Thomas have jumped right into the mix and seemingly passed Hunter up. Transfer Greedy Vance has also displayed a capable skillset. With Washington moving on, Florida State is down to eight scholarship cornerbacks; Knowles, Cooper, McCall, Thomas, Vance, Jarrian Jones, Demorie Tate, and Travis Jay. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee entered the portal earlier this spring.

Washington becomes the second 2021 signee to transfer from Florida State this year. Linebacker Jordan Eubanks entered the portal in January and landed at UNLV.

The Seminoles are projected to sit right at 85 scholarships with the loss of Washington. However, this is a fluid situation with the coaching staff pursuing Georgia transfer Amarius Mims and JUCO defensive back Justice Ugo.

