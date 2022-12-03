Report: Deion Sanders recruiting staff and players to PAC-12 Program

Following three years at Jackson State, it appears that Deion Sanders is finally on the move to an FBS program. It's probably not a region that anyone would've expected Sanders to dive into whenever he transitioned to college coaching in 2020.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders is primed to accept the head coaching position at Colorado. Thamel's report states that Sanders and others who plan to follow him to the Buffaloes have been reaching out to potential on-field coaches, support staff, and recruits.

This is certainly going to be interesting if it comes to fruition. Sanders has helped drive the Tigers back to success, compiling a 26-5 record. Jackson State is currently in the midst of the best season in school history at 11-0. The program takes on Southern for the SWAC title and an opportunity to play in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight season on Saturday at 3 p.m. eastern. Sanders is expected to inform JSU of his decision following the game. Earlier in the week, he publicly acknowledged that Colorado had offered him the job.

Sanders has guided the Tigers to a 22-2 record over the past two years, with one of those losses coming to an FBS program in a "buy" game. The question will now be if the energetic personality can continue to surround himself with talent in a recruiting region that he doesn't have ties to. It's presumed that Jackson State quarterback and his son, Shedeur Sanders, will follow him to Colorado.

Outside of that, who knows? Former No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter and former five-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman could both hit the open market. It would be a surprise to see Hunter reunite with Florida State via the portal but certainly not the strangest thing to ever happen in recruiting.

Colorado fired former head coach Karl Dorrell a few months ago after an 0-5 start to the season. The Buffaloes went 1-11 in 2022 and 4-8 in 2021, leading to the ouster.

Sanders developed into a legendary athlete at Florida State and is a member of the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame. He played in the NFL and MLB for over a decade.

