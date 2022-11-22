Report: Deion Sanders under consideration for two FBS head coach jobs

Ever since Deion Sanders decided to take the leap as the head coach at Jackson State three years ago, he's proved a lot of people wrong. Sanders has compiled a 26-5 overall record, including a 22-2 mark over the past two seasons with one of those losses coming to an FBS team. He's guided the Tigers to the first undefeated regular season in program history in 2022 with an opportunity to end it on a high note with wins during the SWAC Conference Championship and the Celebration Bowl in December.

Now the question is when will Sanders get an opportunity at the FBS level? He interviewed with TCU and Colorado State last offseason but his stock has continued to rise after another season of success coupled with the recruiting talents that brought No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter, among others, to Jackson State.

On Monday, Carl Reed of 247Sports reported that Sanders is already earning interest prior to the conclusion of the college football season. According to Reed, Sanders has engaged in talks with 'power brokers' at Colorado (PAC-12) and USF (AAC).

Both programs are in need of a rebuild but Sanders has shown that he can get talent to follow him.

Colorado is a P5 program and a member of the PAC-12 that could offer Sanders resources he'll never have in Jackson State. It would be a school where he can offer his assistant coaches fair pay and create a support staff to utilize on the recruiting trail. The Buffaloes fired third-year head coach Karl Dorrell in October following an 0-5 start. The program hasn't finished with a winning record since 2016.

South Florida elected to move on from third-year head coach Jeff Scott earlier this month after the former Clemson offensive coordinator compiled a 4-26 overall record and 1-19 record in AAC play. The Bulls have a long way to go but the path to turning around the program isn't out of sight. Sanders would be located in Florida, a popular recruiting ground that is stacked with talent. Plus, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston, are moving to the BIG 12 for the 2023 season, leaving a wide-open hole for a contender in the conference.

Sanders has proven that he's ready for the opportunity. It'll be interesting to see what he decides over the next few weeks.

