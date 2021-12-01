Skip to main content
    Report: Florida State exploring candidates to replace David Coburn

    The Seminoles are searching for a new Athletic Director.
    Florida State University selected the 16th president in its history earlier this year and Dr. Richard McCullough assumed his role in August. Ever since it's been kind of clear that Athletic Director David Coburn's days were numbered in Tallahassee. Coburn was named interim athletic director in 2018 following Stan Wilcox's departure for the NCAA. He was promoted to become the program's 12th full-time athletic director in May 2019.

    According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Florida State is currently in the process of contacting potential candidates to replace Coburn.

    That means there could be two open Athletic Director positions in the state of Florida in the near future. Miami fired Blake James in November, who had been with the Hurricanes since 2013.

    Coburn was instrumental in leading Florida State throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that forced a shutdown in college athletics. He was also named a Vice President of the university earlier this year.

    NoleGameday will continue to provide updates on this developing situation and the potential candidates for the athletic director position as they become available. 

