    • December 1, 2021
    Report: Florida State in contact with transfer quarterback

    The Seminoles landed a quarterback out of the portal last offseason. Will they get another one?
    The action in the transfer portal is just getting underway as hundreds of players have entered their names throughout the early portion of this week. Florida State is expected to continue hitting the portal hard after the success that the coaching staff has found through bringing transfers in over Mike Norvell's first two seasons.

    Norvell brought in grad-transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton from UCF last offseason. While the addition didn't turn out as successfully as the Seminoles hoped, Milton was still a valuable veteran presence to have in the locker room.

    According to a report, Florida State may be looking to sign another quarterback transfer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller entered the transfer portal on Sunday night. The report goes on to say that the Seminoles, along with Arizona, Arizona State, South Carolina, and Wisconsin, have been some of the early teams to contact Miller.

    Miller was Ohio State's third-string quarterback in 2021 and he saw playing time in four games. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 101 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. It was obvious that it was going to be hard for him to earn consistent snaps in the Buckeyes' quarterback room.

    No image description

    The Arizona native has a possible connection to Florida State's offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham. Miller played at the same high school, Chaparral, that Dillingham was the offensive coordinator at from 2007-13. You can bet that he's quite familiar with Miller.

    It remains to be seen what Miller's current timeline for a commitment is. Florida State is projected to have three scholarship quarterback's on its roster in 2022; Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, and AJ Duffy.

