Report: Florida State hires General Manager

Head coach Mike Norvell has found his General Manager.

Florida State is continuing to develop a solid support staff around the football program. According to a report from Pete Thamel, the Seminoles are expected to hire Oregon State Director of Player Personnel, Darrick Yray, as their first General Manager. Yray has been with Oregon State since 2015 and previously spent time at Fresno State.

In his current role, Yray was responsible for managing the Beavers' recruiting operations. His duties included tasks such as identifying potential student-athlete and the scheduling of visits to campus. He also served as Pro Liaison, meaning he has experience working with NFL personnel.

Yray originally joined the program as an Assistant Director of Player Personnel in 2015. He was promoted to Coordinator of On Campus Recruiting in 2016 before taking over as the Director of Player Personnel in 2018.

Prior to his time in Corvallis, he spent six seasons at Fresno State. Yray was an offensive assistant working with quarterbacks from 2008-11. During that time, he helped develop scouting reports, film breakdowns, and more. He was named Assistant Director of Football Operations in 2011 and held that role through 2014 prior to joining Oregon State.

Head coach Mike Norvell began searching for a General Manager this offseason to help oversee different aspects of the program. It's expected that the role will have an emphasis on recruiting and on the off-field personnel at Florida State. NoleGameday is working on trying to clarify what kind of exact workload Yray will be taking on with the Seminoles.

Over the past few weeks, Norvell has added Corey Fuller, Keiwan Ratliff, and Justin Crouse. It's obvious that there is a focus on stacking up Florida State's shadow staff with quality talent.

