Report: Florida State staffer targeted by multiple SEC programs

Could another staff member be departing from the program in the near future?

The Florida State Seminoles lost their first on-field coach of the Mike Norvell Era earlier this week when linebackers coach Chris Marve was hired to be the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. Could another staff member be departing from the program in the near future?

According to a report from 247Sports, a number of SEC teams are beginning to target Florida State Director of Player Relations Kenyatta Watson for a similar role at their respective programs.

Watson accepted a position with the Seminoles in July. It was his first job at the college level after spending nearly five years with Grayson High School as Director of Football Relations and recruiting. With his ties to Grayson and the state of Georgia, Watson is a useful member to have on the staff.

“Florida State is a destination program,” Watson said when he was hired. “With the tradition, championships and players, what more can you ask for? I look forward to being part of Florida State returning to the pinnacle of college football. I’m extremely excited to be in my role and will make an immediate impact.”

The former Dallas Cowboy has been an integral part in Florida State's recruitment of Georgia defensive line commit Tyre West. Watson was among the members of the staff that spent time with West when he visited campus in November and December.

