BREAKING: Florida State linebackers coach accepts defensive coordinator position with ACC School

Chris Marve is the first on-field staffer to leave Florida State under Mike Norvell.

There's been a lot of talk around Tallahassee this week about Florida State's young linebackers coach, Chris Marve.

The 32-year-old coach hasn't set the recruiting trail on fire for Mike Norvell and Co. In two cycles, he has managed to bring in only one linebacker. And it was fairly obvious that Florida State's linebacker room this season was subpar. And now, since losing out on 4* LB Wesley Bissainthe to in-state rival Miami, some fans have even started calling for Marve's job.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback accepts invitation to the Hula Bowl

Following the Seminoles losing out on Bissainthe, defensive analyst Randy Shannon took his place on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that Marve was named Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator.

Marve joined Florida State nearly two years ago as a member of head coach Mike Norvell's inaugural coaching staff. He's the first on-field staffer to leave the program.

Virginia Tech recently hired Brent Pry to replace Justin Fuente. Marve played for Pry during his college career at Vanderbilt.

So, who's the next guy for the 'Noles?

READ MORE: Former Florida State assistant hired by Indiana Hoosiers

Well, it has already been reported that current FSU defensive analyst, Randy Shannon, was on the recruiting trail this past week instead of Chris Marve. We're expecting to hear that Shannon is taking over duties as FSU LB coach soon.

Shannon has had quite the resume as a defensive coordinator and has been inside the state of Florida's recruiting trail for quite some time. Shannon was Miami's defensive coordinator in 2001-2006, and then spent time as the Canes' head coach in 2007-2010. He has also spent time as a DC at UF (2017) and UCF (2018-2020).

READ MORE: Florida State linebacker leaving program to enter Transfer Portal

Randy Shannon seems like the perfect fit for Florida State. And it would be a great promotion for Mike Norvell to make.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday for more updates on this breaking news.