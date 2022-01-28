Skip to main content

Report: Former Florida State Defensive Back expected to join FSU staff

The former 'Nole will join his Alma Mater.

Florida State added a new graduate assistant earlier this week and now has another addition on the way.

According to a report from Alison Posey, former Florida State Defensive Back, Corey Fuller has resigned at Gadsden County High School and is expecting to join Mike Norvell's football staff.

Fuller, a Tallahassee native, played at James S. Rickards High School. Fuller stayed home as he played for Florida State from 1991-94. After 4 years and a 1993 National Championship, the former 'Nole played 41 games, totaling 106 tackles and two interceptions. In 1994, Fuller was 1st team All-ACC and led the Seminoles with 13 pass deflections.

No image description

In the 1995 NFL Draft, Fuller was selected 55th in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings. Playing until 2004 with the Vikings, Browns, and Ravens, Fuller registered 510 tackles, 17 interceptions and two touchdowns. 

After a successful NFL career, the former Nole's coaching career began. Spending time with Florida A&M, Fuller became the Interim Head Coach in 2014. Following FAMU, Fuller became the Head Coach for Godby High School and then Gadsden County High School until his recent resignation on January 27, 2022. 

It has been confirmed that Fuller will join Florida State in an on-field role. His exact position isn't known just yet but he will bring the passion of a former Seminole, NFL experience, and deep ties to the panhandle.

