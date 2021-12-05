Report: Miami Hurricanes closing in on big deal with Mario Cristobal to be next head coach

The Miami Hurricanes seem to be on the lookout for hiring a new head coach... Even though right now current coach Manny Diaz has not been let go. This is a very odd situation developing that you don't see every day.

Current Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, per a report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, is in the late stages of negotiations to be the next head coach of the Hurricanes. The deal is estimated to be $8 million a year for five years.

READ MORE: Florida State tight end enters Transfer Portal

Another report has most recently surfaced from Mike Ryan Ruiz on the Dan LeBatard Show stating that the deal is done and that Cristobal is packing his bags and taking his talents down to the east coast to coach in the ACC conference leaving the Pac-12.

Cristobal in a recent interview answered a question regarding Ducks' fans and if they should be worried about him leaving.

READ MORE: Oregon wide receiver transfer schedules visit to Florida State

"I would say if there's anything to report, I'll report it," Cristobal said. "I always have. I think, over the years, maybe because some things are put out there or not, every year our entire staff, whether it's behind the scenes or public or not, we've always had people come for our people, including myself. How the media treats it and how they choose to posture it, I have no control over."

Cristobal played for the Hurricanes as an offensive tackle from 1989-1992 and years later was a graduate assistant from 1998-2000. The Ducks' head coach is 35-13 since becoming the head coach at Oregon. 23-10 in the Pac-12.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!