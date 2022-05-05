Reserve defensive lineman medically disqualified by Florida State

The redshirt sophomore has been medically disqualified from the program after two seasons in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles are losing another scholarship defensive lineman.

Defensive end Quashon Fuller departed from the program last month. Now, a Florida State spokesperson has informed NoleGameday that redshirt sophomore defensive lineman TJ Davis has been medically disqualified. Davis spent his only two seasons with the program as a backup, never breaking into the rotation while developing and being limited by injuries.

The Georgia native signed with the Seminoles on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2020. At the time, Davis was seen as an under-the-radar recruit and Florida State pulled out his signature over in-state Georgia Tech. He was one of the final additions to head coach Mike Norvell's transition class upon being hired by the program.

With that being said, Davis needed to develop to be a contributor at the collegiate level and he's come along slower than the coaching staff would've hoped. Particularly, as injuries consistently kept him out of valuable practice time. He redshirted in 2020 while working with the scout team and continued in the same role while appearing in one game last fall. Davis didn't record a statistic but was named Defense Scout Team Player of the Year at the conclusion of the season.

Davis began his career at defensive end but practiced along the interior defensive line this spring. With his departure, the Seminoles have eight scholarship interior defensive linemen remaining; Robert Cooper, Fabien Lovett, Jarrett Jackson, Malcolm Ray, Joshua Farmer, Shambre Jackson, Bishop Thomas, and Daniel Lyons.

As long as the top four in the rotation stay healthy, they won't miss Davis' contributions off of the bench.

With Davis being medically disqualified, his scholarship will not count against the 85-man limit. This means the Seminoles are down to 80 of 85 allocated scholarships for 2022 and have five spots available to add players from the portal or Junior College.

