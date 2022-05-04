Florida State offensive tackle projected in first-round in three recent 2023 mock drafts

Could the Seminoles produce back to back first-round picks for the first time since 2015-16?

Florida State only had a single player drafted throughout the course of the 2022 NFL Draft. Former Seminole star defensive end Jermaine Johnson was selected in the first round by the New York Jets with the No. 26 overall pick. Johnson was the first former player in three years to be drafted in the opening round (Brian Burns) and only the fourth since 2016 (Johnson, Burns, Derwin James, Jalen Ramsey).

According to three recent mock drafts that are looking ahead to 2023, the Seminoles might produce back-to-back first-round picks. Rising redshirt sophomore Robert Scott was listed as a mid to late first-rounder by three different sites.

In his top projection, Scott slots in as the No. 20 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts in Bleacher Report's mock. Draft Countdown regards him as the No. 26 selection to the super bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals. Finally, Scott is predicted to the Green Bay Packers with the No. 28 pick by Yardbarker.

Scott has displayed a lot of potential during his first two years at Florida State. He started seven games at right tackle as a true freshman and followed that up with 11 starts in 2021 (6 at left tackle, 5 at right tackle).

The Arkansas native was banged up early in the season, evidenced by his absence in the loss to Wake Forest and his return the following week against Louisville where he was clearly not fully healthy. Scott allowed four sacks in the loss to the Cardinals but began to find his footing after that while recovering from his ailments.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive tackle has the versatility to play either tackle spot or shift inside to guard at the next level. His draft stock this upcoming season will come down to staying healthy and consistently dominating the man in front of him.

It's expected that Scott will take over as Florida State's full-time starter at left tackle in 2022 unless the coaching staff pulls a player out of the portal that would shift him to the right side.

