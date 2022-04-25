Rising Spear names Will Cowen as Chief Operating Officer

The NIL platform continues to pick up steam prior to the 2022 season.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (April 25, 2021) – Rising Spear, the platform to develop Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Florida State University student-athletes has named Will Cowen to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Cowen most recently served as Director of Player Development for the Florida State University women’s basketball program. Under his leadership, the program raised more than 1.2 million dollars committed to support women’s basketball.

He also was the co-chairperson of Florida State University’s campus-wide Name, Image and Likeness Task Force and played a critical role in the development of APEX, the multi-tiered program that was launched within FSU athletics to help prepare Seminole student-athletes for the Intercollegiate Athlete Compensation and Rights bill.

His vast knowledge of the NIL landscape includes the development of relationships with third party NIL education agencies, sports legal professionals and marketing agents.

Prior to joining FSU, Cowen was named the recipient of the prestigious NACDA/Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year at Ventura College in Ventura, California.

“In recent weeks, more than 1,000 donors have contributed to Rising Spear. We are elated to hire a former Athletic Director to provide structure and direction as our collective continues to grow,” said Bob Davis, co-founder of Rising Spear and former chairman of the Seminole Booster Executive Board. “With more than 25 years of experience, Will’s insight into the industry will allow us to continue to form strategic national partnerships.”

Cowen’s primary emphasis will be the cultivate local relationships between Florida State student-athletes, local businesses, charitable organizations, boosters and fans.

“I am honored to embark on this new journey with Rising Spear, as we build beneficial relationships with hundreds of Florida State student-athletes,” Said Will Cowen. “Based on the current structure of Florida’s NIL law, Rising Spear provides the opportunity to help the most student-athletes in a thoughtful and impactful manner.”

He will also work closely with MarketPryce, a New York-based company that connects athletes and agents with brands for sponsorship and marketing opportunities.

“The goal of our relationship with MarketPryce is to be fully operational within 90 days and generating opportunities for student athletes and “Nole friendly” businesses nationwide prior to the fall semester.” Added Cowen.

Garnet Spirit is the not-for-profit platform of Rising Spear and currently accepts donations through risingspear.com to create opportunities for student-athletes through appearance fees, clinics, fundraising, community service projects and events supporting underserved communities.

“As a professional educator, Will’s passion for student success is evident and will become a tremendous asset to all student-athletes interested in maximizing their NIL potential,” said Alan Flaumenhaft, co-founder of Rising Spear and former Treasurer of Seminole Boosters Executive Board. “We are committed to our promise that 100% of all donations received go directly to the student-athletes under contract; all salary and overhead costs are funded privately by our board of directors.”

For more information on Rising Spear, visit www.risingspear.com, or call Bob Davis at 407-234- 0974.

About Rising Spear

Rising Spear is a third-party entity not affiliated with Florida State University. The long-term objective of Rising Spear is to empower Florida State student-athletes with the resources and roadmap to maximize their brand value. The organization provides a platform to create and develop NIL opportunities for FSU student-athletes in cooperation with businesses and sponsors. Rising Spear consists of two options – Garnet Spirit, a not-for-profit platform creating opportunities to engage FSU student-athletes through appearance fees to help meet the needs of local communities through clinics, fundraising, community service projects and events supporting underserved communities and, Gold Standard, representing for profit opportunities supported by local and national businesses. All donations received by Rising Spear go directly to the student-athletes under contract. All salary and overhead costs are funded privately by the Rising Spear Board of Directors.

