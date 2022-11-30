Seminoles climb in College Football Playoff poll after win over Gators

Florida State concluded the 2022 regular season with five straight victories. The Seminoles capped things off with a home game against the rival Gators - the first time the matchup had been held in Tallahassee since 2018. Head coach Mike Norvell and his team were able to overcome a deficit and win 45-38 after a score and stop late in the fourth quarter.

READ MORE: Two former FSU quarterback commits announce intentions to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

On Tuesday night, Florida State rose three spots in the College Football Playoff poll to No. 13. The selection was revealed live on ESPN and is the highest that the program has been ranked since Week 14 of the 2016 season when the 'Noles were placed at No. 11.

Other notable teams inside the CFP top-25 rankings include No. 14 LSU, No. 9 Clemson, and No. 23 North Carolina. Florida State has a win over the Tigers, who dropped after a road loss to Texas A&M.

Outside of their selection in the CFP rankings, Florida State slotted in at No. 14 in the Associated Press poll and Coaches Poll. The Seminoles are 9-3 overall, 5-3 in the ACC, and clinched their 49th bowl appearance in program history earlier this month.

Florida State's victory over Florida marked the program's 15th State Championship and first since 2015. The Seminoles are also 2-0 in the SEC and could potentially improve that mark in the postseason

The Seminoles will officially learn their bowl destination and opponent on Sunday following conference championship weekend.

READ MORE: Checking in on Florida State's Bowl Projections ahead of Conference Championship weekend

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook