Skip to main content

Seminoles rise for third consecutive week in AP Top 25 Poll

FSU has earned its highest ranking in the polls since 2017.

Florida State has compiled its second four-game winning streak of the season in dominating fashion. Following a BYE week last month, the Seminoles flipped a switch and have elevated their play to a level that their last four opponents have been unable to match. FSU has won its last four games by a combined margin of 173-39. 

On Sunday afternoon, Florida State came in at No. 16 in the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25. The complete AP Top 25 poll can be found here.

READ MORE: Recruits react to FSU's 49-17 win over Louisiana, four-game winning streak

The ranking marks the highest the Seminoles have risen in the polls since Week 4 of the 2017 season when the team slotted in at No. 12 after beginning the preseason No. 3.

Looking at the remainder of the poll, Florida State holds a victory against No. 6 LSU and Louisville is among the teams receiving votes. The Seminoles' three losses have been to No. 7 Clemson, NC State, and Wake Forest. The Wolfpack fell out of the top 25 after losing to the Cardinals.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Florida State is also ranked No. 16 in the Coaches Poll.

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have an outside opportunity to earn an Orange Bowl berth after a wacky Saturday. If Clemson sneaks into the playoff, the highest ranked team in the ACC will replace them. North Carolina's loss to Georgia Tech dropped the program to No. 18 which means Florida State is currently the second-highest ranked team in the conference.

Florida State returns to action on Friday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC against Florida. The matchup marks the conclusion of the regular-season and a chance for the Seminoles to snap a three-game losing streak to the Gators, who held them out of the postseason last year.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19464987
Football

Seminoles rise for third consecutive week in AP Top 25 Poll

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-11-19 at 6.50.40 PM
Football

LOOK: Alex Atkins, Dillan Gibbons break the rock as FSU extends 200+ yard rushing streak

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19464622
Football

Full comments from Mike Norvell after FSU's fourth straight win by 25+ points

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19464641
Recruiting

Recruits react to FSU's 49-17 win over Louisiana, four-game winning streak

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19463863
Football

RECAP: No. 19 Seminoles continue hot streak with 49-17 triumph over Ragin' Cajuns

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19458648
Basketball

Florida State Collapses In Epic Fashion in Loss to Florida

By Austin Veazey
USATSI_17109612
Football

Florida State releases uniform combination for home game against Louisiana

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19165433
Recruiting

Grad-transfer OL Joshua Braun discusses unofficial visit to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis