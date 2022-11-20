Seminoles rise for third consecutive week in AP Top 25 Poll

Florida State has compiled its second four-game winning streak of the season in dominating fashion. Following a BYE week last month, the Seminoles flipped a switch and have elevated their play to a level that their last four opponents have been unable to match. FSU has won its last four games by a combined margin of 173-39.

On Sunday afternoon, Florida State came in at No. 16 in the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25. The complete AP Top 25 poll can be found here.

The ranking marks the highest the Seminoles have risen in the polls since Week 4 of the 2017 season when the team slotted in at No. 12 after beginning the preseason No. 3.

Looking at the remainder of the poll, Florida State holds a victory against No. 6 LSU and Louisville is among the teams receiving votes. The Seminoles' three losses have been to No. 7 Clemson, NC State, and Wake Forest. The Wolfpack fell out of the top 25 after losing to the Cardinals.

Florida State is also ranked No. 16 in the Coaches Poll.

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have an outside opportunity to earn an Orange Bowl berth after a wacky Saturday. If Clemson sneaks into the playoff, the highest ranked team in the ACC will replace them. North Carolina's loss to Georgia Tech dropped the program to No. 18 which means Florida State is currently the second-highest ranked team in the conference.

Florida State returns to action on Friday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC against Florida. The matchup marks the conclusion of the regular-season and a chance for the Seminoles to snap a three-game losing streak to the Gators, who held them out of the postseason last year.

