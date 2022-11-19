Recruits react to FSU's 49-17 win over Louisiana, four-game winning streak

The Florida State Seminoles continued their winning streak with a 49-17 victory over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and held a 35-3 advantage at halftime. It was the perfect game at the perfect time with the team set to play again in just six days against rival Florida.

The Seminoles have outscored their last four opponents 173-39. Entering the regular-season finale, Florida State has won four straight games by 25+ points, the longest streak in the country and most for the program since 2013.

NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the impressive performance. Check out their reactions below.

*More reactions will be added as we receive them.

Four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (FSU commit): "I love it man. 4 QBs played today, doesn't get better than that. Duffy's first touchdown pass, like overall great day!!"

Four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier (FSU commit): "I was traveling back from a playoff game so I was not able to watch it. But I did listen to it on the radio and it seemed like Florida State cannot be stopped. Four game win streak is pretty darn good. Mike Norvell and FSU are rolling. Go Noles!"

Four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons (FSU commit): "They played great! Excited to see how they finish the season."

Three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto: "Great. I was there in person to watch it and I felt the energy, it was great."

JUCO three-star defensive end Jaden Jones: "Great chance of winning out. We will get it done, everyone seems bought in and this team has so much chemistry. Go Noles!"

JUCO four-star defensive lineman Derick Hunter: "Amazing team win was pumped up just have to keep it going."

Three-star defensive end Chamberlain Campbell: "The 'Noles are looking bigger and better than ever! Always love watching them play and looking forward to every time they lace up!"

Three-star defensive tackle Tavion Gadson: "Well the streak continues!! And today the team handled their business and closed the game out."

Three-star defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn (FSU commit): "The win was amazing. Both sides of the ball played great. The Dline played amazing, can't forget about the Oline, they played great. 4 in a row, KEEP CLIMBING!"

Three-star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (FSU commit): "We're on a roll and it's exciting to see us going this far. It just makes me so anxious to be a part of that!"

Defensive back Jaylen Bell: "Dominated from start to finish. I have to get back to Tallahassee to see Coach Norvell. I Love the culture he has set"

