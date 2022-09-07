Three players that changed the game in Florida State's 24-23 win over LSU

Wow, wow, wow. What else is there to really say? Talk about a statement win from the Seminoles this Sunday.

This is what the program needed. Let's be honest, the past few years haven't been fun and that's okay. Teams struggle for a few years and that's normal.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's thrilling victory over LSU

A 24-23 win at a "neutral" site against an SEC opponent, better yet the LSU Tigers, is the definition of a program-changing win for the 'Noles. This is the start of something special for this year's team.

Whether it be Jared Verse, who's the best defensive player in college football, Jordan Travis, who's continued to show improvements, or Shyheim Brown, who saved the day, it was a group effort that got Florida State this massive win.

Let's talk about the three guys who truly were the biggest players in this one.

1. Defense

There's no denying that fans hope the defense can be better in the second half throughout the remainder of the season, but what they did in the first half was remarkable. LSU looked like a mid-major program and that was because FSU continued to make gritty plays that win ball games.

Whenever you're playing a team like LSU, the defense has to show up and they did exactly that. They combined for four sacks and had six tackles for a loss. On top of them playing well, they also had a sign of toughness that was evident during the game. Whether it was pushing guys around after the play or just being physical, it showed the old Florida State mentality that no one is going to push them around.

2. Ontaria Wilson

Ontaria Wilson was huge in this one. There's no debate that this was the best game he's had in a Florida State uniform and it shows the type of impact he can have this season.

The connection that he and Jordan Travis had was a thing of beauty. The throw from Travis where he got hit hard in the helmet and Wilson made a one-handed grab in the end zone for a touchdown will likely be the most impressive play of the season for this team. It was truly insane and even got love from Drew Brees because of how nasty it was.

3. Jared Verse

Jared Verse is a man amongst boys. When watching him, it's easy to see that this kid has a huge future ahead of him in the NFL one day. He's all over the field on every single play and is going to continue doing that all year because he has an unstoppable motor. Verse is beyond legit and was a pleasure to watch on Sunday.

Oh, and he also thinks Florida State is back.

Florida State will travel to Louisville in what should be another exciting contest following a BYE week. Another win could very well put the 'Noles in the top 25.

Follow Jon on Twitter for more FSU content.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook