Three players that changed the game in Florida State's 35-31 win against Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles might have had their most impressive win of the past few seasons. I know we just said that after they beat the LSU Tigers, but Florida State going into Louisville while their starting quarterback and best defensive player go down is an indication that this team might have what it takes to make something special happen this season.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser

There's still much work to do, and the 'Noles aren't even in the top 25... yet. FSU will have an easier contest this week as they take on the Boston College Eagles, but they can't get complacent and content with what they've done thus far.

Let's take a look at the three players that made a major impact for the Seminoles in their exciting 35-31 win over the Cardinals.

1. Coach Norvell

Sometimes, not all of the praise can go to the players. At the end of the day, the players have to go out and win the game, but they can only be as successful as their coaching staff sets them up to be. Coach Norvell did exactly that for his team when things looked like they were taking a turn for their worst.

He made some impressive play calls late in the game that eventually secured the win. Trusting some of his backups to make a play is going to be huge not only for the team during the game, but for his guys' confidence. They went out there and executed a perfect game plan.

2. Tate Rodemaker

Sure, Tate only threw 10 passes in this one and didn't play the entire game, but he was as big as anyone in this win for the 'Noles. If he wasn't ready to go and didn't come to practice every day to compete, this wasn't a scenario that was going to end well for him or his team.

Coming into the game when you're not a starter and having to play in Louisville is one of the most difficult things we could ask out of any player in the sport. The Seminoles trusted their guy and he rewarded them with 109 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Treshaun Ward

Treshaun Ward is very, very, very good. He was once again dominant in this one and added to his season totals of 40 rushes for 302 yards, which is an average of 7.6 yards per carry.

This Florida State offense is going to be legit all season and if Treshaun Ward and others in the RB room can continue doing things as they have, it makes things easier for the passing game and the offense in general.

Follow Jon on Twitter for more Florida State content.

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook