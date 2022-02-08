Top four Florida State transfers to make an impact in 2022

Florida State is wrapping up enrolling in a top-10 transfer portal class. Mike Norvell finished the recruiting stretch on fire as the transfer class took place. Four transfers stand out and have high hopes for success in Tallahassee. Mycah Pittman, Winston Wright, top-10 transfer Jared Verse, and Tatum Bethune.

Transfer wide receiver Pittman from Oregon is a great addition of serious speed and football IQ to the wide receiver room. Pittman was a top-100 prospect coming out of Calabasas High School rated the 15th overall wide receiver in the country. The new Seminole committed to Oregon highlighting the Ducks' 2019 class. Pittman caught 38 passes for 547 and two touchdowns during his three seasons with the Ducks. The real excitement for Pittman is his returning ability as he returned 15 punts for 155 yards this past season.

Wide receiver transfer Winston Wright from West Virginia looks to compete for a starting spot in this revamped room. Wright was a three-star prospect coming out of Memorial Day High School and was the 55th athlete in the country. Wright enrolled in 2019 and played with the Mountaineers through the 2021 season.

The speedy receiver brought in 129 passes for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns. Wright's future looks bright due to his ability to gain yards after the catch which is something Florida State desperately needs.

Defensive end transfer Jared Verse from Albany has the highest expectations in the class. Only a redshirt sophomore, Verse is 6-4, 250 pounds. Being physically impressive comparisons are already being drawn towards former Seminole transfer Jermaine Johnson.

Verse unranked out of Central Columbia High School enrolled at Albany in 2019. Verse's play against Syracuse had a breakout performance which caught a lot of attention towards him. Once he entered the portal all of the top teams wanted Verse's talents. After visiting FSU and talking to former defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas, Verse committed to the 'Noles becoming their number one transfer prospect.

UCF transfer linebacker Bethune is expected to play a solid impact early on for the Seminoles. The 'Noles saw a handful of linebackers leave the program during the offseason and Bethune's addition helped cure that. With his college playing experience and talented tackling skills, he'll be in the rotation very early on for Adam Fuller's defense. The Miami native started 11 games for the Knights during the 2021 season and lead the team with 108 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Be ready to see a lot of Bethune on the field. His relationship with linebackers coach Randy Shannon helped sway his decision in picking his transfer destination to Tallahassee. Expect to see Bethune in a variety of different packages due to his versatility and tackling expertise.

