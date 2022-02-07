Top 2023 wide receiver planning visit to Florida State

The 'Noles will host one of the top skill players in the country.

Florida State is looking to land top-flight playmakers at the wide receiver position for the 2023 recruiting class. After hitting the transfer portal hard this off-season, Mike Norvell and his staff have already begun to identify their top targets for this next cycle.

Brandon Innis, the nation’s top-rated receiver and one of the top players regardless of position, is one of the players FSU is pursuing. The Ft. Lauderdale - American Heritage star recently decommitted from Oklahoma after former head coach Lincoln Riley moved to USC.

Innis announced this week that he’ll be in attendance at Florida State's recruiting event on March 5th. From all accounts, this is shaping up to be FSU’s big recruiting event after hosting several smaller junior day-type visits.

This will be Brandon’s first visit to FSU in quite a while and it will give the Seminole coaching staff a chance to show Brandon that the program is on an upswing and that he’d be a major part of that if he were to come to the Seminoles.

Brandon was used in all sorts of ways last season for American Heritage, ultimately playing quarterback for the nationally rated program.

Stay tuned as we will track the ever-growing list of visitors for what should be a day filled with elite visitors to kick off March.

