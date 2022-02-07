Florida State bringing in a talented 2022 class of preferred walk-ons

From Andre Wadsworth in the 1990s to recent standouts like Treshaun Ward, Florida State has always made an effort to sign quality walk-ons. Mike Norvell, a former walk-on himself, has made a direct effort to help his program bring in under the radar, yet talented players to help strengthen the program.

The 2022 class of walk-ons is strong. While there are still some targets out there that could choose to come to FSU, last week’s National Signing Day saw Florida State sign nine players as PWO’s. When one looks at this list they’ll see not only did the Seminoles bring in some nationally rated players, but they also landed several players with other FBS offers.

Dante Anderson - Defensive End - Homestead, FL: The fact that FSU was able to get Dante to enroll early as a PWO is a feather in the staff’s cap. While there is a strong chance that Anderson will eventually earn a scholarship, he chose to gamble on himself over offers from schools like Miami, Florida, Baylor, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and a slew of others. Rated as a 4-star, Anderson played in just six games a senior, accounting for 23 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 6 sacks. The 6’3”, 215-pound defensive end was rated as a 4-star and the nation’s 366th best player.

Alex Williams - Linebacker - Wewahitchka, FL: Alex is a prospect to watch over the next few years at FSU. There’s a very good chance that this 3-star linebacker will be a player for the Seminoles. The 6’1”, 200-pound athlete was formally committed to Vanderbilt, and he also had offers from FAMU and Ole Miss. Alex starred on offense in high school, accumulating 3,789 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns. He also plays basketball, wrestles, and won first place in the state weightlifting meet at 199 pounds.

Dylan McNamara - Quarterback - Naples, FL: Dylan is a talented quarterback who helped lead Barron Collier over the past two seasons. In a COVID shortened 2020 season McNamara led 6A in passing yards at just under 2,000 yards. The 6’3”, 200-pound signal-caller had offers from Campbell and FIU. He’s very good in the vertical passing game, has a very good touch on his throws, and makes very quick reads.

Jorden McCaslin - Linebacker - Zephyrhills, FL: Jorden had a strong senior season for Wesley Chapel, garnering all-area honors. The 6’2”, 210-pound linebacker turned down an offer from Marshall to walk-on at FSU. His 87 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss allowed him to play in the annual Florida-Georgia game.

Colin King - Offensive Line - Spruce Creek, FL: Yet another Florida prospect that had a strong senior season. King is a two-time all-area player and earned all-state honors this past season. He had 40 pancake blocks and was graded out at an 87% grade during his senior season. With interest from FAU and numerous Division 2 programs, the 6’5”, 300-pounder had options but chose FSU. King also participates in track and field, throwing the shot put at 12.11 meters and the javelin at 30.75 meters.

LaNard Toney - Offensive Line - Cocoa, FL: Toney is the second offensive lineman that chose to walk-on to FSU, joining one of the country’s best offensive line hauls for the 2022 class. Rated a 3-star by one recruiting service, Toney claimed offers from Miami and Rutgers. The 6’2”, 290-pound lineman played tackle in high school but projects to be a guard in college.

Mac Chiumento - Punter - Daytona Beach, FL: We ran a feature on Chiumento last week. The Seabreeze specialist chose FSU over schools like Alabama, Florida, Utah, and many others. While Mac was used in all phases of the kicking game in high school it is believed that he will be a punter. The 6’4”, 205-pound specialist's visit to FSU in January sealed the deal.

Chrisitan White - Defensive Back - Atlanta, GA: White played on both sides of the ball for Eagle Landing Christian Academy but was primarily a defensive back for his school. He was able to pick off four passes during his senior season. The 6’1”, 175-pound athlete also plays basketball and baseball. With his athleticism, look for him to play both corner and safety for FSU.

George Sklavenitis - Defensive End - Cooper Creek, FL: George played his senior season for Chaminade-Madonna. The 6’4”, 245-pound prospect can also play tight end on the next level but his ceiling is on defense. He chose FSU over an offer from Utah State.

