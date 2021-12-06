Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    Top safety in the country lists Florida State in top four

    The 'Noles are in a good spot with the talented safety out of IMG Academy.
    Florida State got some good news Sunday when 5-star safety Kamari Wilson announced his final 4 schools. Despite the up and down season for the Seminoles, they are a program the nation’s top safety recruit has stayed in contact with throughout his recruitment process.

    Kamari announced his final four schools Sunday, consisting of Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and LSU. He intends to commit live on ESPN at 4 pm on Early Signing Day. 

    While Georgia has long been considered the favorite for Wilson, FSU has hung around throughout. Originally from Fort Pierce, FL, Wilson has long been familiar with the Seminole football program. The Seminoles coaching staff offered Wilson in March of 2020.

    During the summer Kamari made an unofficial visit to FSU, keeping the Seminoles under consideration. The November 12th official visit went as well as it could as the 6’, 200-pound safety watched FSU knock off the Hurricanes.

    FSU visited Wilson recently for an in-home visit as they try to shock the recruiting world by landing one of the nation’s best players.

    Mike Norvell and his staff have done a great job during Wilson’s recruitment - we will see in a few weeks where he is going.

