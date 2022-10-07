FSU Forward projected as top-10 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The college basketball season is swiftly approaching around the country. It may be flying a little under the radar to casual fans but Florida State plays an exhibition game later this month with Newberry College (D3) set to come to town on October 27.

There's some buzz that the Seminoles will return to the postseason after failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament last year. Five players are back for FSU (G Caleb Mills, G Jalen Warley, G Matthew Cleveland, F Cam'Ron Fletcher, C Naheem McLeod) along with eight newcomers (G Darin Green Jr, F Baba Miller, F Cam Corhen, G Chandler Jackson, G Tom House, G Jeremiah Bembry, F Jaylan Gainey, F De'Ante Green).

In recent seasons, the 'Noles have fielded multiple true freshmen with high expectations such as Scottie Barnies, Patrick Williams, Jonathan Isaac, and Dwayne Bacon. That will be no different in 2022 with highly touted international forward, Baba Miller, suiting up in garnet and gold this year.

Miller signed with Florida State after playing professional basketball for Real Madrid. He made his Euroleague debut as a 17-year-old against CSKA Moscow in December 2021. Miller originally joined Real Madrid's organization when he was 12, providing him valuable experience that most true freshmen don't have.

The native of Spain has a lot of potential to develop into a star in college and possibly the NBA as well. According to NBADraft.net's most recent mock draft on October 5, Miller is projected as the No. 7 overall pick to the Sacramento Kings.

The international prospect has seen his body change immensely over the past few years. He was 6-foot-2 at 14 and now stands at 6-foot-11 at 18. That's a nine inch growth spurt in roughly four years. Miller is still filling out his body but he possesses guard skills in a large frame.

Miller can stretch the floor on offense with his shooting and protect the rim on defense with his 7-foot-2 wingspan. He can handle and pass the ball at a high level for a big which is something that has tantalized scouts. Plus, Miller is uber-athletic and is extremely versatile. There's a chance he plays a large role for Florida State from day one.

The 6-foot-11 forward represented the Spanish National team in the Under-18 European Championships in Turkey over the summer. Miller averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds points per game for Real Madrid in the Spanish Basketball League (Liga EBA).

Florida State tips off its regular season against Stetson on Monday, November 7.

