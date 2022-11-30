True freshman defensive back no longer listed on Florida State's roster

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Monday, December 5 for FBS players. That means a lot of activity is expected over the next few days as players announce their intentions to explore options elsewhere.

On Tuesday night, Florida State took its first hit since the regular season concluded. According to a team spokesperson, true freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer a member of the team. This doesn't come as much of a shock after McCall flirted with entering the portal earlier this month. He has yet to publicly declare his intentions but they're obvious at this point.

The former top recruit failed to crack into the Seminoles' defensive rotation despite fellow true freshman Azareye'h Thomas quickly rising up the depth chart. McCall appeared in eight games with his primary contributions coming on special teams as a kickoff returner. He was credited with five tackles, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble on the year - making two stops in each of his final two appearances against Syracuse and Louisiana.

McCall only played 70 defensive snaps during the 2022 season, all coming at cornerback per PFF. He had begun to take practice reps at safety but never displayed enough to make a sizable impact.

The former five-star prospect returned 8 kickoffs for an average of 17.8 yards per return. He was listed on the two-deep as a backup at cornerback and punt returner while being listed as a co-starter at kick return on Florida State's final depth chart of the regular season that was released last week.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defensive back was Florida State's top signee in the 2022 class after No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State on Early Signing Day. It's assumed he'll stay in the state with either Florida or Miami.

The Seminoles are projected to return their top six cornerbacks from this year; redshirt junior Renardo Green, redshirt junior Jarrian Jones, redshirt sophomore Greedy Vance, sophomore Kevin Knowles, sophomore Omarion Cooper, and Thomas.

Florida State also has KJ Kirkland, Ja'Bril Rawls, and Quindarrius Jones committed in the 2023 class. The Seminoles are pursuing other prospects at the high school ranks and could take a look at the transfer portal as well with a scholarship freed up due to McCall's departure.

UPDATE - Tuesday, 9:51 p.m.

McCall has posted the same edit from earlier this month on social media.

"Dear FSU Family, First, I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the program and for supporting me on my journey this past year. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will not be a Florida State Seminole next season and will be entering the transfer portal."

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



