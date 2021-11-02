Tuesday Practice Observations: 'Noles look to bounce back

Observations from Tuesday's practice as a veteran defender is getting back into the mix.

Florida State held practice on Tuesday morning as the Seminoles began preparations for North Carolina State. NoleGameday was on hand to observe the session and we compiled a few notes below.

- Good morning from FSU’s practice fields. McKenzie Milton with a solid drive down the field that results in a field goal.

- FSU’s defensive line is dealing right now, causing a ton of havoc on the inside and not allowing much of anything on the ground.

- Tate Rodemaker with a gorgeous deep ball to Darion Williamson.

- First song of choice for team vs. team drills: Kickstart my Heart

- Lovett stuffs the run on DJ Williams.

- Next play Keir Thomas gets to the edge and contains Milton.

- Akeem Dent with the interception. That’s his 3rd practice in a row with at least one interception.

- D.J. Williams just broke one open for a solid 25 yard gain.

- Milton finds Douglas in the redzone for a touchdown. His speed finds the corner of the end zone. Knowles was extremely close to making the stop.

- Mike Norvell emphasized no slowing down today and to keep pushing. No water break for him, he’s busy coaching players while they rest.

- Tate Rodemaker with a pretty ball deep right in the hands to Ontaria Wilson in stride for 6.

- Emmett Rice hits the right gap to cause no gain. Rice has been ramping up his workload over the past few weeks.

- Jammie Robinson just made one heck of a play. Jumped in front of a ball after good coverage. Ball was batted behind him and Robinson dove backward for the interception. Mike Norvell absolutely loved it. Celebrated with Robinson while on the ground.

- DeCalon Brooks finds an interception off a tipped ball.

- Jermaine Johnson continues to be incredible. He just read a screen pass, jumped in front of the passing lane and pulled down a one handed interception.

- Jammie with solid coverage on the McClain go route causing a PBU.

- Jermaine Johnson once again makes a play. Just got through three blockers to get into the backfield.

- That's going to do it for today.