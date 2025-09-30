Miami head coach Mario Cristobal weighs in on FSU rivalry and dangerous Seminoles’ offense
After a disappointing weekend on the road, the Florida State Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday, hosting the Miami Hurricanes in a highly anticipated primetime rivalry showdown.
As the Hurricanes search for their first win in Tallahassee since 2019, the Seminoles look to regain some confidence and once again prove why they are one of the top teams in the country after a dramatic loss in double overtime to Virginia.
READ MORE: FSU football adjusts depth chart before rivalry game against Miami Hurricanes
One of the few head coaches in the sport to coach their alma mater, UM head coach Mario Cristobal is no stranger to the illustrious rivalry, having participated on the field as a player or coach in the annual matchup a combined 13 times in his career, holding a 6-7 record against the Seminoles in years he suited up in the green and orange.
On Monday afternoon, Cristobal spoke about the importance of the rivalry, as well as some of the challenges that come with facing Florida State as the 'Canes hit the road for the first time this season.
Cristobal Claims FSU-Miami Is "the Best Rivalry In Football"
It's no secret that the two in-state rivals have a disdain for one another. With the Seminoles holding a 33-36 record against the Hurricanes (5-5 the last 10 years), the rivalry has been almost even, and FSU is looking to narrow the gap even further this weekend as the 'Canes travel to Tallahassee.
As he looks for what would be his second win as head coach of Miami, Cristobal emphasized his belief that the bitter rivalry between the Seminoles and Hurricanes is the best in the sport of college football, and winning the game can have powerful impacts on recruiting and program momentum.
"We always knew this as the best rivalry in football. Coming up as a player, that's the reason why players choose to go to one of the two respective schools. I mean, college football is the best sport in the world, so the fact that people bring up historical moments and whatnot, it's not surprising," Cristobal said.
"I do think our players, alumni bases, fans, they all understand how intense this rivalry is, but I think our players, more importantly, understand the importance of practice and preparation, and that's what our focus is on right now."
Cristobal Discusses the Offensive Threat FSU Presents
Despite coming off a disappointing loss to put an end to hopes of another undefeated season, the Seminoles are still the nation's top offense, averaging 600 yards per game and 53 points per game.
Cristobal was quick to praise FSU's offense, acknowledging the challenges they present physically as well as strategically, crediting their run game for a large part of their success.
"It starts with their offensive line," Cristobal said. "They're a big physical bunch, real heavy-handed, they're light on their feet, they mix up the tempos, they mix up their formations; they're very versatile."
"Their quarterback is a really good runner as well; he's really good at everything he does, but I think it starts and ends with physicality," Cristobal added.
"They get downhill, they finish runs, they run their feet through contact, and I believe they're number one in total offense, and not by a little, by a lot, and a large part of that is because they run the ball really well."
Importance of Conference Play In the New 12-Team Playoff Format
As Cristobal and his team travel to Tallahassee undefeated and No. 3 in the country, it is important to remember that they also enter the game 0-0 in conference play. Miami, the top-ranked team in the ACC, has what might be the best chance at a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Cristobal echoed the importance of conference play in his press conference, saying that the level of competition has drastically gone up in recent years, requiring near perfection in games just to have a shot at a playoff spot.
"Conference play is basically playoff football; everybody's alive, everybody's vying for a spot, and the margin for error, the margins between winning and not winning, are becoming smaller and smaller," Cristobal said.
"So every part of your preparation and leading up to execution, the details that come with that, they have to be practiced, repped, emphasized, re-emphasized, made airtight as much as humanly possible to give you the best chance for success because the levels just get more and more difficult.
"I think that's the best part of college football this time of year," Cristobal added. "You're getting everybody's best, and you're giving your best."
The Seminoles will host the 'Canes this weekend in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, October 4th. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET with the game being broadcast on ABC.
READ MORE: FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok