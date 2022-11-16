Two Seminole stars accept invitations to 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl

It may be hard to believe, but the end of the college football season is right around the corner. Soon enough, draft-eligible players around the country will begin preparing for their respective leaps to the professional level. That means getting as much exposure and as many eyes on them as possible leading up to draft day.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is an annual event that players have utilized every year to boost their stock. Last season, former Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson represented the program at the event and parlayed his performance in practice into an eventual first-round selection by the New York Jets.

The Seminoles are set to have multiple representatives at the event in 2023. On Tuesday night, the Senior Bowl announced that redshirt junior defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and redshirt junior Jammie Robinson have each accepted invitations to Mobile.

More invites from the event will go out over the coming weeks. In September, Lovett, Robinson, Robert Cooper, Akeem Dent, Renardo Green, Keyshawn Helton, Camren McDonald, Jordan Travis and Ontaria Wilson were all named to the Senior Bowl Watch List.

With Lovett and Robinson accepting invitations to the Senior Bowl, it means they are unlikely to return to Florida State in 2023. They could always reverse course and return for their final seasons of eligibility but as of now, it appears both players will test their luck in the NFL Draft.

An injury suffered in Week 1 has limited Lovett's availability throughout the season. He's returned over the last three games and it's coincided with the Seminoles' dominating winning streak where the team has outscored its last three opponents 124-22. On the season, Lovett has been credited with 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and one pass deflection.

Robinson is on pace to lead Florida State in tackles for the second straight season. Through 10 games, he's recorded 70 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections and an interception. Robinson has been a key cog on defense that the Seminoles have been able to move around to multiple positions in the defensive backfield.

The 2023 Senior Bowl is scheduled for February 4, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. eastern from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

