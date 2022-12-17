Two Seminoles accept invitations to the 2023 Hula Bowl

The postseason is the only thing standing between us and the offseason. For some players, that means keeping an eye on their future while preparing for one more game at the college level.

READ MORE: Reserve offensive tackle enters portal after three years at Florida State

Earlier this week, Florida State had two players accept invitations to the 2023 Hula Bowl in a pair of redshirt seniors - offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons and defensive tackle Robert Cooper.

Gibbons developed into a two-year starter for the Seminoles up front after transferring in from Notre Dame, becoming as instrumental off the field as he was on it. With one game remaining in his career, he's appeared in 53 contests, with 24 starts, during six seasons at the college level. Gibbons was recently named the winner of the Wuerffel Trophy.

Cooper has been a key cog on the defense since signing with Florida State in 2018. He was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention last season. In his career with the Seminoles, he appeared in 56 games, with 40 starts, totaling 120 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.

The Hula Bowl was previously located in Hawaii but the event is moving to Florida for the immediate future. The 2023 game is expected to include NCAA college football players and international players from a variety of countries, including Polynesian players that have ties to the islands. To this point, players from Michigan State, UCF, Indiana, Minnesota, NC State, and more have accepted invitations to the bowl. The exhibition is scheduled to be held on January 14, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. in Orlando.

Both players will be looking to use the game as an opportunity to boost their draft stacks and solidify a possible invite to the NFL Combine.

READ MORE: Newly crowned State Champion Edwin Joseph recaps Official Visit to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook