Update on kickoff time, TV for Florida State at North Carolina State

Florida State is entering an important stretch of its 2022 season that will feature games against Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and Clemson over the next three weeks. While the Demon Deacons are first up on the docket, the Seminoles will travel to take on the Wolfpack next weekend, the program's second true road game of the year.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, October 8. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game will kick off at either 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. on ABC or the ACC Network. The conference has the same designations for the Clemson at Boston College matchup.

North Carolina State defeated Florida State, 28-14, in 2021. Starting quarterback Jordan Travis was unable to play in the game. Backup, McKenzie Milton, went 22/44 for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his place.

The Wolfpack will face off with the Clemson Tigers this weekend in a game that will be featured on College Gameday.

