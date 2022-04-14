Skip to main content

Veteran Florida State wide receiver enters transfer portal

The ‘Noles lose a veteran wide receiver.

With the spring coming to an end and the 85-scholarship limit needing to be met, we expected some members of the team to hit the transfer portal. It was reported earlier today that redshirt freshmen defensive back Hunter Washington has entered the portal and now Florida State wide receiver Jordan Young has done the same.

Coach Mike Norvell and company hit the portal hard at the receiver position with three transfer receivers joining the Seminoles. Young was a part of the 2018 recruiting class and at times flashed at practice but, was never able to showcase his size and physical ability during his tenure here at FSU. The redshirt junior out of Conyers, Georgia played in 32 games totaling 15 catches in three seasons with one touchdown. 

Outside of WR Andrew Parchment, the top six pass-catchers from last season all returned to Florida State. With capable transfers joining the fold and the returnees, Young transferring does not come as a surprise.

With summer on the horizon and spring football ending, we can expect more movement within the football program.

