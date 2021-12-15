WATCH: Florida State wide receiver commit Devaughn Mortimer's signing ceremony

Today, NoleGameday will be giving you continuous updates around the clock coverage of Florida State's Early Signing Day. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are looking to reach a top 10 class. If you haven't yet, make sure you text us at (850) 616-8661 to receive signing day alerts or click this link .

Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and Mike Norvell are trying to hold onto a talented wide receiver, Devaughn Mortimer. There have been some rumors that there may be a flip coming but the Seminoles have done a lot of work on the phone trying to keep Mortimer in the fold in this talented 2022 class. Will they be able to hold onto the 5'9, 160-pound skill player out of Fort Lauderdale? We'll find out very soon.

Down below is a live stream of Mortimer's signing ceremony where he'll be making his final decision.

Or you can try this: Click the link here that will take you to CBS Sports' live stream of his signing ceremony.

