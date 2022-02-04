WATCH: Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman provides an inside look at his life

One of the newest Seminoles gives fans a detailed look at a day in his life.

For those Florida State fans who aren't already aware, wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman is a pretty popular content creator on YouTube. He has over 66.5K subscribers and routinely uploads videos and VLOGs to help provide an inside look at his life. Click here to check out Pittman's channel and make sure to subscribe.

On Thursday, Pittman released his latest video and the first one since he transferred to Florida State. The nearly 20-minute long clip gives the fanbase a peek into what he does each day as a student-athlete.

In the video, the Florida native details his moving process and shows off his new apartment. He heads off to class but finds out it's canceled, leading to a funny moment with cornerback Greedy Vance. Later on, Pittman shows off the Moore Facility, the game room, Doak Campbell Stadium, and the indoor practice facility.

Pittman shows off new renderings for Florida State's upcoming locker room and his participation in workouts. Some Seminoles that pop up in the video include running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Deuce Spann, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, quarterback AJ Duffy, and running back Rodney Hill, among others.

Check out the full video below.

