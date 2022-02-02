Jameis Winston expected to be in the mix with multiple teams as free agency approaches

One of the early surprises in the 2021 season was the blossoming development of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. After sitting behind Hall of Fame signal-caller Drew Brees for a year, Winston beat out Taysom Hill for the starting job and was handed the reins to head coach Sean Payton's offense.

Out of the gate, it was evident that Winston had become more confident in reading defenses and settling for check downs instead of forcing passes into coverage. In New Orleans' dominating 38-3 victory over Green Bay, he completed 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards with five touchdown passes and zero turnovers. To make it even sweeter, Winston converted on two third downs using his legs and didn't take a sack during the game. It's important to note that the team was dealing with being displaced following Hurricane Ida at this time too.

While the Alabama native dealt with setbacks against the Carolina Panthers (large number of coaches and players out due to COVID-19) and New York Giants (Winston completed 73.9% of his passes for 226 yards and a touchdown with zero turnovers), he led the Saints to three road wins in their first six games. Winston threw a combined seven touchdowns to one interception as New Orleans defeated the New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, and Seattle Seahawks away from home.

Heading into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that drafted Winston No. 1 overall in 2015, he was beginning to turn a corner. Unfortunately, Winston would go down with an injury during the victory over Tampa Bay. He dropped back to pass shortly at the start of the second quarter and decided to scramble out of the pocket. While trying to get a few extra yards, Winston had an awkward landing following a horsecollar tackle from Devin White.

The seventh-year quarterback tried to limp over to the sideline but he wasn't able to make it. Shortly after, Winston was carted to the locker room. In the days following the injury, it was announced that Winston had suffered a torn ACL. Within a flash, his breakout season was over and now it was time to focus on recovery. In seven games, he completed 59% of his passes for 1170 yards with 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. The Saints went 5-2 with Winston under center.

In the aftermath of losing Winston, New Orleans suffered five straight defeats and finished the season 9-8, outside of the playoffs. Hill started five games after Winston went down and he compiled four touchdowns to four interceptions. The team looks completely different than it did back in September and it doesn't look like the changes are going to stop with Payton electing to retire.

With the beginning of February here, the only thing standing between us and the offseason is the super bowl next weekend. The 2022 NFL Free Agency period will open on March 16 at 4 p.m. eastern. It's projected that Winston will be the top quarterback option on the market.

According to a league source, two teams that are expected to be heavily involved with Winston are the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers. Heading into the new year, the top option for Winston was to facilitate a return to the Saints. However, much of that will likely depend on who is hired to replace Sean Payton.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound quarterback originally signed with the Saints over the Steelers in 2020 in large part due to Payton's reputation of being a guru at the position. Winston has turned into a favorite in the locker room and amongst the fanbase due to his work on and off the field. He was a team captain in 2021 despite it only being the beginning of his second season in New Orleans. Winston has also done a lot of charitable work around the state following Hurricane Ida.

One thing that plagued the Saints this past season was a lack of reliable skill players outside of running back Alvin Kamara. It's imperative to add a few talented wide receivers and tight ends to a roster that will have Michael Thomas back healthy in 2022.

Looking over at Pittsburgh, the Steelers have an open job at quarterback with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Not only does Winston fit into head coach Mike Tomlin's offense, he also is a perfect match for the culture of the team. He is a vocal voice in the locker room and someone that his teammates respect.

As of now, the only quarterback on the Steelers' roster is Mason Rudolph. Winston would be a definite upgrade if he comes back healthy. Pittsburgh has a few capable weapons including wide receivers Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson. Running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermouth will also be back.

Other than that, there are multiple teams around the league that could be in the market for a new quarterback. One of the new options on the table is a possible return to Tampa Bay. Winston spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers. He still has a home in the area and loves the fanbase. He's already worked with head coach Bruce Arians in the past plus he played with wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for multiple seasons. If Tampa Bay is interested in a reunion, that is something to keep an eye on.

Houston, Minnesota, Washington, Carolina, Indianapolis, Detroit, Tennessee, and Denver are a few other franchises that might move on from their respective starters. Minnesota, Indianapolis, and Tennessee would be interesting fits. All three teams are a capable quarterback and a few pieces away from being consistent playoff contenders. The Colts, in particular, were plagued down the stretch of the season by the poor play of Carson Wentz. The Vikings would offer Winston an opportunity to team back up with his former teammate at Florida State, star running back Dalvin Cook. The Titans have Derrick Henry and a solid supporting cast.

The market is expected to be vast and Winston will only be considering franchises where he'll be the starting quarterback or competing for a starting job. Until things get underway in a few weeks, he'll continue to be dialed in on his rehab from ACL surgery.

Winston tore his ACL nearly three months ago on Halloween. A little over two months following his surgery, he's already way ahead in his rehab schedule, which isn't surprising when you consider the amount of work that he puts in each offseason. Winston is back to doing lateral shuffles and changing direction. In recent videos posted to social media, he was spotted moving without a limp on the leg while throwing a football. As long as he continues to recover at this pace, Winston should be fully healthy prior to the beginning of training camp.

Look for the interest in Winston to pick up with free agency coming up in March.

