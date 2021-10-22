WATCH: Rams star Cam Akers making strides in return from injury

Former Florida State star running back Cam Akers was primed for a breakout sophomore season with the Los Angeles Rams before tearing his Achilles during offseason training. The injury has him sidelined for the entire 2021 season as the Rams push for another deep playoff run.

An Achilles tear is a pretty serious injury that has ended careers in the past. The average time to return to NFL action is between 9 to 12 months and it usually takes more than a year to get fully healthy. It's disappointing for anyone to have to go through that, especially a talented player like Akers.

That said, the Mississippi native has done nothing but attack the rehab process to get back on the field as soon as possible. Akers has been making strides in his recovery as of late and he's progressed enough to be able to do some on-field work. On Friday, he posted a video to his Instagram Story of him going through footwork drills on the speed ladder. Check it out below.

Honestly, Akers looks like he could play right now and it's hard to even tell which leg he suffered the injury on. Dating back to his days in Tallahassee, he's always been a freak athlete and that, coupled with his work ethic, has been a benefit during the rehab process.

Though he's not going to return this year, the Los Angeles Rams would love to see Akers back on the field soon. As a rookie, he led the team in rushing with 145 carries for 625 yards (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns. Akers stepped up late in the season, averaging 113.1 yards from scrimmage over Los Angeles' final seven games.

NoleGameday will continue to track his recovery and eventual return to action for the Rams.

