WATCH: Full comments from Mike Norvell after FSU's second half meltdown

The Seminoles were outscored 16-0 over the final two quarters.

Florida State led No. 14 North Carolina State 17-3 at halftime. It was the largest lead that the Seminoles had built on the road this season and the team had a legitimate chance to upset the Wolfpack. Something changed at halftime as FSU came out flat and blew the game to fall for the second straight week. NCSU outscored the 'Noles 16-0 over the final two quarters to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat, 19-17.

READ MORE: Treshaun Ward, Robert Cooper injured during first half against NC State

The Seminoles compiled less than 100 yards of total offense in the second half. On the other side of the ball, tackling issues plagued FSU as the Wolfpack racked up 124 yards on the ground. NC State compiled -5 passing yards in the fourth quarter and its backup quarterback didn't complete a pass after entering the game and still won.

It was a deflating defeat and even head coach Mike Norvell was looking for answers in the aftermath of the loss. Shortly following the conclusion of the game, Norvell met with the media to discuss the meltdown. 

Check out his comments below.

READ MORE: Florida State blows another halftime lead in Raleigh

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

WATCH: Full comments from Mike Norvell after FSU's second half meltdown

